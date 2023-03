The market should hold its support at 6,400

MANILA, Philippines — Risk aversion sentiment put off investors last week and proved bad for the Philippine stock market. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) fell 120 points to 6,469, down 1.82%, week-on-week. Average revenue value jumped to 11.69 billion pesos while average overseas net sales widened to 5.5 billion pesos from 8.7 million pesos the previous week . The global sentiment of risk aversion was due to problems in the US banking sector which caused volatile trading in capital markets. Unicapital Securities said there was “growing negative sentiment in the banking sector due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse’s liquidity problem.” “At the national level, the issue raises concerns about the pace of interest rate hikes affecting the financial sector and possible contagion risks from a Credit Suisse collapse. Developments overnight show that Credit Suisse has appealed to the Swiss National Bank for a $54 billion line of credit to resolve its funding woes, with its stock price finding relief recovery and halting the likelihood of a collapse,” Unicapital said. In this regard, Unicapital said, the PSEi should find support at the 6,400 levels. 2TradeAsia, for its part, said banks and bank-adjacent sectors will continue to be watched under the microscope as investors’ attention shifts to credit and liquidity. “Some consolidation and tighter regulations in the industry may cause chaotic price swings, but hegemons in this space should come out relatively unscathed. nor does it look like its 2008 financial crisis, at least not so far,” he said. 2TradeAsia said most local banks have no exposure to troubled US banks. “It also helps that most are also backed by well-capitalized parent conglomerates, which should reassure that local banks have a cushion for possible bank runs,” he said. Against this backdrop, immediate support is seen at 6,300 with resistance at 6,600.

