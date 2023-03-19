National Stock Exchange (NSE) – Oversight actions follow non-discretionary and transparent rules for all stocks: National Stock Exchange





Amid opposition criticism of its decision to exclude three Adani Group stocks from short-term oversight, NSE on Sunday defended its action, saying such moves are based on non-discretionary, pre-announced and automatically enforceable rules. and do not involve any human intervention. After the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and ESB announced last week that three Adani Group companies – Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar – would exit from the Supplemental Short-Term Supervisory Measure (ASM), Congress had asked why the stock exchange regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is standing by and allowing investors more exposure to these stocks.

Congress Secretary General, Communications Jairam Ramesh also said that while global index providers, such as MSCI, S&P, Dow Jones and FTSE Russell, have reviewed the position of Adani shares in their stock indexes, the NSE went the other way and included five Adani Group companies in no less than 14 indices, as of March 20. NSE and BSE also decided to move two Adani Group stocks – Adani Green Energy and NDTV – to stage one of the long-term Additional Supervisory Measures (ASM) framework from Monday. In a detailed statement, the NSE said on Sunday that its supervisory actions on stocks comply with non-discretionary, pre-announced, automatically applicable and transparent regulations applicable to all eligible stocks. In addition, the periodic inclusion and exclusion of stocks in the index has also been consistent with non-discretionary, pre-announced, automatic and transparent policies, the exchange added. “The inclusion or exclusion of actions under additional supervisory measures (ASM) and other specific rules based on trading activity such as price ranges, trade-for-trade (T2T), etc., are based on parameters that take into account price volatility, volumes, market capitalization, customer concentration, liquidity parameters, etc. The exact parameters as well as the duration of applicability are fallen into the public domain and have been applied consistently,” the NSE said. Common to all exchanges, these rules are implemented automatically and no human discretion is allowed, the NSE said, adding that these rules and review periods are also pre-announced to the market. The actions that result from these pre-announced rules are available in the public domain and are applied without discretion to all stocks, which attract the specific terms of these rules. On Friday, shares of seven Adani Group companies out of the ten listed entities stabilized higher. After taking a beating on the stock markets following the report by US short seller Hindenburg Research, many of the group’s shares have recovered some ground. The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and stock price manipulation, against the group, but Adanis dismissed the accusations as lies, saying they complied with all laws and requirements of disclosure. NSE said its entire framework has been time tested and any rule changes are also announced in advance before any future action based on new rules becomes applicable. “Process audits and periodic inspections are undertaken to ensure compliance with defined parameters. Actions are applied in an automated manner and no exceptions are allowed,” he added. The exchange further stated that the periodic inclusion and exclusion of stocks in various Nifty indices is in line with transparent policies. The index criteria for including any stock in an index or excluding any existing stock from an index are well defined, documented and made available on the NSE and NSE Indices website, he added. “All changes in the constituent policies of all indices are approved by the index governance committees. The rules are applied automatically without human discretion. In addition, the results of these rules-based automatic reviews are also announced well prior to the implementation of changes, if any, in the indices,” he said. “Once the index criteria have been crystallized, NSE Indices or its committees exercise no human discretion in deciding the inclusion or exclusion of stocks in any of its indices. Based on well-defined index criteria available on the NSE and NSE Indices website, market participants are able to predict changes in index constituents in various indices when the index is next revised. “Thus, given the current pre-announced, transparent, rules-based, automatic and non-discretionary regulatory framework for monitoring measures and for index inclusion/exclusion at NSE, no human discretion is possible for anyone and all of this process and this practice has been running around for decades,” he said. The exchange said its comprehensive risk management framework put in place for secondary market transactions was designed to provide robustness to the capital market ecosystem, particularly in times of volatility.

