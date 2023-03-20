Supervisory actions on stocks governed by non-discretionary rules





The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Sunday that the process for including or excluding any stock from the indices is transparent and governed by non-discretionary rules.

The clarification comes as opposition parties have raised questions about the stock exchange’s recent decision to remove some of the Adani Group companies from short-term additional supervisory measures (ASM). NSE supervisory actions on eligible stocks are applicable according to transparent rules. These rules are non-discretionary, announced in advance and automatically enforceable, NSE said in a statement. Some of Adani Group’s shares were kept under scrutiny after their share price sold off following a January 24, 2023 report by US short seller Hindenburg Research which alleged the conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The group denied all the allegations made by the report. Three Adani Group companies – Adani Enterprises, Adani Wilmar Ltd and Adani Power have been removed from the short-term ASM framework with effect from March 17. Previously, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Ambuja Cements came out of the ASM framework. from February 13. NSE said the inclusion or exclusion of shares under additional monitoring measures and other trading activities based on specific rules such as price bands, trade-for-trade (T2T), etc. ., are based on parameters that take into account price volatility, volumes, market capitalization, customer concentration, and liquidity parameters. Once the index criteria are crystallized, NSE Indices or its committees do not exercise any human discretion to decide on the inclusion or exclusion of stocks in any of its indices, he said. . Based on the well-defined index criteria available on the NSE and NSE Indices website, market participants are able to predict changes in index constituents in various indices when the index is next revised. . NSE said the entire framework has been time tested and any changes to said rules are also announced in advance before any future action based on new rules becomes applicable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/market/surveillance-actions-on-stocks-driven-by-non-discretionary-rules-8506992/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related