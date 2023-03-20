2022 sees 20% drop in market cap: WFE report





Global equity markets have had a difficult year in 2022, with the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) reporting that $25 trillion has been wiped from markets around the world. The WFEs Fiscal 2022 Market Highlights The report revealed that stock markets saw a 20% drop in market capitalization and a 10% drop in traded value, breaking the positive trend of the previous two years. THE report highlights factors such as inflation, the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid lockdown as major contributors to the crisis. Inflationary trends caused by high consumer demand and supply bottlenecks, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, have increased energy prices, especially for European countries . Additionally, China’s strict Covid lockdown has strained the global supply chain, driving up the prices of imported goods. Due to the high inflation environment, investment in the equity market slowed alongside the tightening of monetary policies, which included an increase in interest rates in most economies. Nandini Sukumar WFE CEO said: We have seen a perfect storm in 2022 of so many negative pressures culminating to put immense pressure on global equity markets, as our report highlights. Positive Ratings While the stock market took a big dip, the report also revealed some good news. Volumes of exchange-traded derivatives continued their positive trend, with the exception of commodity derivatives. Options, in particular, rose sharply, perhaps due to a greater need to hedge against market uncertainty. The number of exchange-traded derivative contracts, including options and futures, reached its highest level in the last six years, amounting to 56.17 billion for options and 29.59 billion for options. futures contracts (84.76 billion derivative contracts traded). This represents an increase of 34.4% compared to 2021. The report also provides specific highlights on various commodities, including declines in IPOs and capital raised through IPOs, increases in interest rate derivatives volumes, and declines in the value of traded listed securitized derivatives. Founded in 1961, the WFE is the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses.

