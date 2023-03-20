Business as usual for Kingshurst as the community prepares to begin demolition

Ambitious Council-led plans to redevelop the center of Kingshurst village are progressing steadily as local residents prepare for the start of the large-scale demolition phase.

Early clearance of the site began last year with the demolition of the old clinic building, nearby garages and the old housing office (Solihull Youth Hub building). The contractors are currently undertaking some final utility work ahead of the next stage, which will include the complete demolition of the main body of the existing arcade (The Parade), marking a key project milestone for the project.

Residents will start to notice the activity ramping up over the next few weeks, with demolition expected to begin from late March and continue through late July.

To minimize disruption to those who live and work in Kingshurst, a number of businesses and services previously operating on The Parade have been temporarily relocated so that they can continue to serve the local community throughout the demolition and subsequent construction work.

As part of the council’s commitment to help retain key local shops and services throughout the development period, the opticians, pharmacy and co-op were all temporarily relocated last year to units that will not be included in the first phase of the redevelopment. This also made it possible to support the return of the Post Office, which reopened inside the Pharmacy.

Following some internal renovations, the Council also helped local hairdressers complete their temporary move. Hair Asylum, previously located at 95 The Parade, has now joined the co-op in a separate unit based in the former Youth and Community Center building. This is the last company that needed to be moved, meaning the main Parade building can now be demolished.

Salon owner Jackie McKay said:

“We have been cutting hair in Kingshurst for over 30 years and I like to think that in that time we have become a key part of the local community. I know many of our customers find it really important to have a hairdresser right next to their doorstep that they don’t need to drive or take a bus to visit Although this is only a temporary solution for us, the new premises are working well. Despite all the hard work going on around us, we are very open for business and would like to thank all of our lovely customers for their support over the years. Little reminder, we have changed our phone number since the move. You can now reach us on 0794 765 6936.”

Paul, Central Co-op store manager, added:

“It has been business as usual for us since we welcomed customers into our new temporary store in November. store and additional ranges. We have also been able to increase our opening hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.”

In addition to GP surgery, which remains in place for the time being, one essential service that is not yet moving is the local dentist, which has recently been taken under new management.

Dentist Dr. Shiv Parekh said:

As the Kingshurst regeneration project begins to shape our community, we will initially remain at our current location opposite the library. By the time our building is ready for demolition, we hope to have moved into the brand new Kingshurst Integrated Community Health and Wellbeing Centre, where we will share the building with your local GP, pharmacy and opticians. I look forward to working with Solihull Council and the NHS Birmingham and Solihull Integrated Care Board (ICB) to help nurture emerging designs and define some of the requirements for this exciting new community building.

A full planning application for the scheme was approved last year, which includes up to 79 new sustainable homes, the majority of which will be social rental housing through Solihull Community Housing (SCH), as well as a new rectory for the Barnabas Church. It also shows an improved road alignment linking the center of the village to the surrounding area, with open green space along a wide footpath to link Kingshurst Park to the school and the heart of the development. In addition to the new homes, the plans also create 1,207m of modern floor space for a range of retail and main street uses and an additional 2,001m for healthcare uses and flexible community spaces, including a community café, a general practitioner, a dentist, opticians and a pharmacy. within a community hub.

The project team is now carefully planning the next stage of the project, taking into account the current construction environment and the impact of rising material costs and inflation on development projects across the country.

The phased approach taken by the Solihull board, which acts as the developer, should help mitigate these challenges and means that the general order, priority and delivery of stages can be adjusted if necessary.

Solihull Council and Solihull Community Housing remain committed to the overall delivery of a redeveloped Kingshurst Village Centre.

Cllr Ian Courts, Head of Solihull Council commented:

The regeneration of the center of the village of Kingshurst was always going to be a complicated project to carry out. This is why the commitment was made very early on to maintain essential shops and services in the center of the village by temporarily relocating some of them. This means they can continue to operate around The Parade throughout the demolition and construction works.

We have accomplished a lot and made significant progress over the past two years. During this period, we successfully consolidated land ownership across the entire site, agreed on an ambitious master plan and obtained planning permission for the project. We are now a few weeks away from the first substantial phase of demolition. Despite its challenges, I want to reassure residents that we remain committed to completing this important regeneration project.

I would like to thank the local people for their patience and support in this programme, which we all recognize has at times been complex and very difficult. As with any project like this, we will continue to review and, if necessary, adapt our delivery approach, but we will remain focused on our overall vision to deliver a transformative program with high standard modern family accommodation as well as a range of community, health and local services.