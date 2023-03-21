Researchers separate cotton from polyester in blended fabric

in a new study, researchers at North Carolina State University have found that they can separate cotton and polyester blended fabrics using natural enzymes to speed up chemical reactions. Ultimately, they hope their findings will lead to a more efficient way to recycle fabric component materials, thereby reducing textile waste.

However, they also found that the process required more steps if the blended fabric was dyed or treated with chemicals that increase wrinkle resistance.

We can separate all cotton from a cotton-polyester blend, which means we now have clean polyester that can be recycled, said the corresponding author of the study. Sonja Salmon, an associate professor of textile engineering, chemistry, and science at NC State. In a landfill, polyester will not degrade and cotton may take several months or more to degrade. Thanks to our method, we can separate cotton from polyester in less than 48 hours.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, consumers throw approximately 11 million tons of textile waste into US landfills each year. The researchers wanted to develop a method of separating cotton from polyester so that each component material could be recycled.

In the study, the researchers used a cocktail of enzymes in a mildly acidic solution to chop up the cellulose in cotton. Cellulose is the material that structures the cell walls of plants. The idea is to chop the cellulose so that it falls out of the mixed woven structure, leaving some tiny fragments of cotton fiber remaining, as well as glucose. Glucose is the biodegradable byproduct of degraded cellulose. Then their process is to wash out the glucose and filter out the cotton fiber fragments, leaving a clean polyester.

It’s a gentle process, the processing is slightly acidic, like using vinegar, Salmon said. We also ran it at 50 degrees Celsius, which is equivalent to the temperature of a hot washing machine.

It’s quite promising that we can separate polyester to a clean level, Salmon added. We still have some work to do to characterize the properties of the polyesters, but we think they will be very good because the conditions are so mild. Just added enzymes that bypass the polyester.

They compared the degradation of 100% cotton fabric to the degradation of cotton and polyester blends, and also tested fabric dyed with red and blue reactive dyes and treated with durable press chemicals. In order to break down the dyed materials, the researchers had to increase the time and enzymes used. For fabrics treated with durable press chemicals, they had to use a chemical pre-treatment before adding the enzymes.

The dye you choose has a big impact on potential tissue degradation, said study lead author Jeannie Egan, a graduate student at NC State. Additionally, we’ve found the biggest hurdle so far is the wrinkle-resistant finish. The chemistry behind this creates a significant blockage for the enzyme to access the cellulose. Without pre-treating it, we got less than 10% degradation, but after, with two doses of enzymes, we were able to degrade it completely, which was a really exciting result.

The researchers said the polyester could be recycled, while the suspension of cotton fragments could be useful as an additive for paper or as a useful addition to composite materials. They are also investigating whether the glucose could be used to make biofuels.

The slime is made up of residual cotton fragments that resist very powerful enzymatic degradation, Salmon said. It has potential value as a reinforcing agent. For glucose syrup, let’s collaborate on a project to see if we can introduce it into an anaerobic digester to make biofuel. We would take the waste and turn it into bioenergy, which would be much better than throwing it in a landfill.

The study, Enzymatic Separation of Textile Fibers for Sustainable Waste Treatment, was published in Resources, environment and sustainability. Co-authors included Siyan Wang, Jialong Shen, Oliver Baars and Geoffrey Moxley. Funding was provided by the Environmental Research and Education Foundation, Kaneka Corporation, and NC State’s Department of Textile Engineering, Chemistry and Science.

Enzymatic separation of textile fibers for sustainable waste treatment

Authors: Jeannie Egan, Siyan Wang, Jialong Shen, Oliver Baars, Geoffrey Moxley and Sonja Salmon.

Posted: March 8, 2023, Resources, environment and sustainability

DO I: 10.1016/j.resenv.2023.100118

Abstract: According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, approximately 11 million tons of post-consumer textile waste (PCTW) is disposed of in US landfills each year, or 8% of all municipal solid waste. PCTW is landfilled because it contains complex mixtures of natural and synthetic fibers that are not easily separated, and dyes and finishing chemicals on fabrics interfere with recycling. The goal of this work was to develop a lab-scale process to deconstruct and separate cut fabrics into different fiber fractions to create purified product streams that could support textile recycling. The parameters of the method were selected from preliminary tests on different types of fabrics, followed by a parametric evaluation with a set of rationally prepared model textile wastes. The combination of aggressive mechanical agitation and cellulase-catalyzed hydrolysis caused the 100% cotton fabrics to completely disintegrate into a < 2 mm slurry of small solids and water-soluble degradation products. The presence of reactive dyes on model tissues inhibited degradation, with the bifunctional reactive dye creating greater barriers to degradation than the monofunctional dye. Dye-induced barriers were overcome with sufficient time, quantity of enzymes and repeated treatments. Although its collateral impact was a decrease in the fabric's initial burst strength, the presence of a durable press finish (DP) on the cotton presented a significant barrier to enzymatic degradation. This was overcome by including acid/alkali pretreatments to the DP tissue prior to enzyme application. The presence of polyester fibers in a cotton/polyester blend allowed the fabric to retain its macroscopic knit structure, while enzymatically degraded cotton was removed by washing and filtration to yield clean polyester. In all cases, the tissue degradation products were separated by filtration into, depending on the severity of the treatments, residual fractions of large solids and small solids and a clarified treatment liquid containing soluble components. These three fractions were quantified by gravimetry and were characterized by high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), X-ray diffraction (XRD), differential scanning calorimetry (DSC), Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), viscometry, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and optical microscopy. Small solids present in sludge after cotton degradation could be useful as additives for paper, composites and other products, while high-glucose processing syrups could be used to produce fuels and chemicals by fermentation, which would help divert PCTW from landfills. . Importantly, even when cellulosic textile components were not fully degraded into soluble compounds, their conversion to pumpable sludge allowed easy handling of the degraded material and allowed recovery of undegraded synthetic fibers by simple filtration and washing.