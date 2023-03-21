Asian stocks rise ahead of next Fed interest rate decision





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike amid concerns about global banks. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul are progressing. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices have fallen. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% on Monday after U.S., European and Japanese central banks announced measures to ease stress on the financial system, including lending more dollars if needed. The collapse of two U.S. banks and the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse have heightened fears that other lenders will crack under the pressure of repeated rate hikes to cool economic activity and inflation that is near lows. multi-decade highs. Traders expect the Fed to make another rate hike on Wednesday, but believe it could be held at 0.25 percentage points, versus 0.5 points previously expected. Can the Federal Reserve really continue to raise rates in the face of a banking crisis? Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities said in a report. There are ongoing strains in the banking system that will only grow with further rate hikes. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,240.61 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 19,075.79. The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.4% to 2,389.19 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 jumped 1.2% to 6,979.00. New Zealand fell while Southeast Asian markets rose. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,951.57. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.2% to 32,244.58. The Nasdaq composite added 0.4% to 11,675.54. Swiss regulators arranged UBS’s acquisition of rival Credit Suisse on Sunday for nearly $3.25 billion. Credit Suisse has been grappling with a unique set of problems for years, but they came to a head last week when its share price fell to a record low. In the United States, attention has focused on small and medium-sized banks. The surge in the Fed’s benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, from near zero at the start of last year, sent down prices of bonds and other assets on banks’ books, raising concerns about their financial health. Bank of the First Republic has been in the center of investors’ crosshairs in the hunt for the industry’s next victim . Its shares fell 47.1% after S&P Global Ratings downgraded its credit rating for the second time in a week. S&P said it could downgrade further despite a group of America’s biggest banks announcing last week they would deposit $30 billion as a sign of faith in the First Republic. New York Community Bancorp jumped 31.7% after agreeing to buy a large chunk of Signature Bank in a $2.7 billion deal. Signature Bank became the industry’s third-biggest failure earlier this month. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 75 cents to $87.07 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 90 cents on Monday to $67.64. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 80 cents to $72.99 a barrel in London. It gained 82 cents the previous session at $73.79. The dollar fell to 131.21 yen from 131.32 yen on Monday. The euro fell to $1.0717 from $1.0724.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/stocks-shares-markets-economy-suisse-ubs-036b8fe51eb1f275f1e743a49115b493 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related