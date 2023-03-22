Two more deaths linked to bacteria in recalled eye drops, CDC says

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images.





A rare strain of bacteria found in recalled eye drops has been linked to dozens of infections, as well as cases of vision loss and surgical eye removal. This week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported two additional deaths out of a total of three were linked to the bacterial infection.

Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its artificial tear lubricating eye drops that were distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma last month, and the agency warned people not to use the drops.

Since March 21, the The CDC has identified 68 people in 16 states with infections of a rare strain of drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa never before reported in the United States. Most patients reported using artificial tears, the CDC said, and EzriCare Artificial Tears was the most frequently reported brand.

Reported adverse events include corneal, bloodstream, respiratory and urinary tract infections. There are eight reports of vision loss and four reports of surgically removed eyeballs.

On Wednesday, two case reports published in JAMA Ophthalmology provided more details on how these problems developed.

One of the new case reports describes a 72-year-old woman who lost vision in her left eye after using EzriCare Artificial Tears for Dry Eyes for about a week.

She began noticing blurry vision in her left eye for a few days, said Dr. Ahmed Omar, an ophthalmologist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, who treated the woman. It was initially painless, but according to the patient and her husband, one morning she woke up and had a yellow discharge on her pillow. And that’s when she started noticing that the appearance of her eye had changed.

The woman went to the emergency room, where doctors discovered a large ulcer his left cornea, involving almost the entire eye. She was hospitalized for three weeks, requiring IV antibiotics, antibiotic eye drops and multiple surgeries.

The woman’s case was complicated by a serous choroidal detachment, an abnormal buildup of fluid, which ultimately led to loss of vision in her left eye.

another case involved a 72-year-old man who developed multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa keratitis, an infection of the cornea.

The man went to Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami after a day of severe pain and diminished vision in his right eye. He had no previous eye problems, but said he had used EzriCare artificial tears for dry eyes.

When we examined his right eye, there was a severe corneal infection, said Dr. Marissa Shoji, resident physician at the institute, who treated the patient. He could only see shadows and could not see the letters due to the extent of the ulcer.

The man was started on strong antibiotics, said Dr Naomi Gutkind, a resident doctor who also treated him.

We usually expect some improvement from these drugs, but when we saw him two days later his condition was much worse, she said. So that’s when we inquired about EzriCare tears, as we knew it was associated with a resistant infection that might not respond to these very strong antibiotics.

Cultures of the human cornea and the EzriCare vial produced the same strain of multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas.

The man’s vision at his two-month follow-up appointment was 20/400, meaning he can see at 20 feet what healthy people can see at 400 feet.

At one point, he was at risk of having permanent vision loss, said Dr. Guillermo Amescua, an ophthalmologist at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. He now has what is called corneal blindness because he is 20/400 and has a corneal scar, but with a corneal transplant he might have a better prognosis.

Shoji says this case highlights the short- and long-term effects of Pseudomonas keratitis. In the short term, people can experience terrible pain, reduced vision, and the risk of a hole in their eye that could spread infection.

In the long term, even after the infection has cleared up, there is a risk of requiring surgery such as a corneal transplant or other types of surgery to treat scarring which can also severely limit vision. she said.

EzriCare said in a press release that after learning of the CDC’s investigation of Pseudomonas infections on January 20, it immediately took action to stop any distribution or sale of EzriCare artificial tears. Where possible, we have reached out to customers to advise them against continuing to use the product.

Doctors involved in the new studies hope that by bringing these cases to light, they can spare others from similar problems.

Shoji advises against using EzriCare or Delsam eye drops while the investigation is ongoing.

If you have eye symptoms, things like eye pain, eye redness, decreased vision, please see an eye doctor for an evaluation, she said. And when you come, please bring anything that could potentially cause this infection, especially eye drops, contact lenses, or contact lens cases.

The CDC says symptoms can include yellow, green, or clear eye discharge; eye pain or discomfort; redness of the eye or eyelid; having the impression that there is something in the eyes; increased sensitivity to light; and blurred vision.

Doctors are urging everyone to be careful with eye drops.

I think a lot of times people don’t consider eye drops or even things like contact lenses to be medical devices. I think they see them more as some sort of over-the-counter product like skin lotion or something, said Dr. Christina Prescott, an NYU ophthalmologist who wrote a comment published alongside case reports on the rare potential dangers of allegedly benign artificial tears.

Prescott says people should keep the eye drops sterile. This means avoiding touching the end of the bottle with your hands, skin or eyes; do not share the bottle with anyone else; and do not use expired products.

People should also exercise caution with preservative-free eye drops, as contamination can lead to serious infection.

Anything you put in your eyes, if contaminated, will be at high risk of infection simply because your eyes are so vulnerable, she said.