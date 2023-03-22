Business
Two more deaths linked to bacteria in recalled eye drops, CDC says
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images.
CNN
—
A rare strain of bacteria found in recalled eye drops has been linked to dozens of infections, as well as cases of vision loss and surgical eye removal. This week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported two additional deaths out of a total of three were linked to the bacterial infection.
Global Pharma Healthcare recalled its artificial tear lubricating eye drops that were distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma last month, and the agency warned people not to use the drops.
Since March 21, the The CDC has identified 68 people in 16 states with infections of a rare strain of drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa never before reported in the United States. Most patients reported using artificial tears, the CDC said, and EzriCare Artificial Tears was the most frequently reported brand.
Reported adverse events include corneal, bloodstream, respiratory and urinary tract infections. There are eight reports of vision loss and four reports of surgically removed eyeballs.
On Wednesday, two case reports published in JAMA Ophthalmology provided more details on how these problems developed.
One of the new case reports describes a 72-year-old woman who lost vision in her left eye after using EzriCare Artificial Tears for Dry Eyes for about a week.
She began noticing blurry vision in her left eye for a few days, said Dr. Ahmed Omar, an ophthalmologist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, who treated the woman. It was initially painless, but according to the patient and her husband, one morning she woke up and had a yellow discharge on her pillow. And that’s when she started noticing that the appearance of her eye had changed.
The woman went to the emergency room, where doctors discovered a large ulcer his left cornea, involving almost the entire eye. She was hospitalized for three weeks, requiring IV antibiotics, antibiotic eye drops and multiple surgeries.
The woman’s case was complicated by a serous choroidal detachment, an abnormal buildup of fluid, which ultimately led to loss of vision in her left eye.
another case involved a 72-year-old man who developed multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa keratitis, an infection of the cornea.
The man went to Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami after a day of severe pain and diminished vision in his right eye. He had no previous eye problems, but said he had used EzriCare artificial tears for dry eyes.
When we examined his right eye, there was a severe corneal infection, said Dr. Marissa Shoji, resident physician at the institute, who treated the patient. He could only see shadows and could not see the letters due to the extent of the ulcer.
The man was started on strong antibiotics, said Dr Naomi Gutkind, a resident doctor who also treated him.
We usually expect some improvement from these drugs, but when we saw him two days later his condition was much worse, she said. So that’s when we inquired about EzriCare tears, as we knew it was associated with a resistant infection that might not respond to these very strong antibiotics.
Cultures of the human cornea and the EzriCare vial produced the same strain of multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas.
The man’s vision at his two-month follow-up appointment was 20/400, meaning he can see at 20 feet what healthy people can see at 400 feet.
At one point, he was at risk of having permanent vision loss, said Dr. Guillermo Amescua, an ophthalmologist at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. He now has what is called corneal blindness because he is 20/400 and has a corneal scar, but with a corneal transplant he might have a better prognosis.
Shoji says this case highlights the short- and long-term effects of Pseudomonas keratitis. In the short term, people can experience terrible pain, reduced vision, and the risk of a hole in their eye that could spread infection.
In the long term, even after the infection has cleared up, there is a risk of requiring surgery such as a corneal transplant or other types of surgery to treat scarring which can also severely limit vision. she said.
EzriCare said in a press release that after learning of the CDC’s investigation of Pseudomonas infections on January 20, it immediately took action to stop any distribution or sale of EzriCare artificial tears. Where possible, we have reached out to customers to advise them against continuing to use the product.
Doctors involved in the new studies hope that by bringing these cases to light, they can spare others from similar problems.
Shoji advises against using EzriCare or Delsam eye drops while the investigation is ongoing.
If you have eye symptoms, things like eye pain, eye redness, decreased vision, please see an eye doctor for an evaluation, she said. And when you come, please bring anything that could potentially cause this infection, especially eye drops, contact lenses, or contact lens cases.
The CDC says symptoms can include yellow, green, or clear eye discharge; eye pain or discomfort; redness of the eye or eyelid; having the impression that there is something in the eyes; increased sensitivity to light; and blurred vision.
Doctors are urging everyone to be careful with eye drops.
I think a lot of times people don’t consider eye drops or even things like contact lenses to be medical devices. I think they see them more as some sort of over-the-counter product like skin lotion or something, said Dr. Christina Prescott, an NYU ophthalmologist who wrote a comment published alongside case reports on the rare potential dangers of allegedly benign artificial tears.
Prescott says people should keep the eye drops sterile. This means avoiding touching the end of the bottle with your hands, skin or eyes; do not share the bottle with anyone else; and do not use expired products.
People should also exercise caution with preservative-free eye drops, as contamination can lead to serious infection.
Anything you put in your eyes, if contaminated, will be at high risk of infection simply because your eyes are so vulnerable, she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/22/health/eye-drops-case-reports-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- From Dilip Kumar to Kunal Kapoor, the Bollywood celebrities who married one of their biggest fans
- Fashion looks from the Fashion Trust US Awards 2023 brought all the glamor
- Stock market today: live updates
- Spider-Man 2 Voice Actor Announces Sequel Coming in September
- The problem with baby girl fashion
- Plane crash that killed Christian food guru and ‘Tarzan’ actor was caused by pilot’s ‘spatial disorientation’, NTSB report says
- The Star Wars and Harry Potter actor was 56
- Black #SanFrancisco residents could get $5m each in reparations plan. #Shorts #USA #BBCNews
- Boaz named pitcher of the week in the Patriot League
- Wildcats Power Past Trailblazers, 11-2
- A&T falls short for second straight upset over UNC
- Men’s Soccer lands 16 on Patriot League Academic Honor Roll