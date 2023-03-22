Connect Plymouth launches electric car and bike rental

Were connected! Connect Plymouth is now up and running offering new, more sustainable ways to get around the city.

Today, locals had a chance to try out e-bikes and experience how easy it will soon become to get from point A to point B using greener means of transport.

Today’s event in the Piazza in the city center attracted many people wanting to know more about how the programs work in practice, whether the e-bikes were ready to rent from today and learn more about car clubs and electric chargers.

Docking stations have been popping up across the city and when fully operational, Beryl Bikes will have a fleet of 500 e-bikes for rent at over 90 locations across the city.

There will be 300 additional parking spaces across the city with electric vehicle charging stations provided by Wenea. The Council has awarded a contract to Co Cars to operate a fleet of electric car club vehicles in Plymouth.

Initially there will be 28 docking stations or Beryl bays with 125 bikes ready to ride with more expected to come online throughout the year.

Kate Palmer, Beryl Program Manager for Plymouth, said: “We are extremely excited to launch our program in Plymouth, a city with a clear and exciting vision for promoting sustainable travel.

Our e-bikes are a really fun and versatile way to travel and their extra power can really open up areas, allowing riders to tackle hills and take on longer journeys.

They’re also great for commuting, allowing people to arrive at work clean and ready to go, and for hauling heavier loads such as groceries.

By swapping the car for an e-bike you not only improve your health and fitness, but you also help reduce traffic congestion and harmful carbon emissions, so why not give it a try.

Nic Eversett, Managing Director of Co Cars, said: We were passionate about creating less cluttered and polluted environments by providing alternatives to the private car. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with Plymouth City Council on this exciting project.

Because our cars are shared, they are used much more efficiently around 35% of the time, compared to just 4% for private cars. Our members can also save thousands of dollars each year because they only pay for the time they drive plus the mileage.

Cars can be reserved 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by application, from half an hour to just a few days. In addition to Plymouth, they are also available in South West locations.

Connect Plymouth is the new name for the network of facilities that were previously called mobility hubs. It’s part of the Department of Transport’s Transforming Cities Fund, which aims to change people’s travel habits by making it as easy as possible for them to choose low-carbon options for getting around.

Jos Contreras, Head of Wenea UK, added: Wenea is delighted to be part of Connect Plymouth, an initiative which is significantly improving access to sustainable modes of transport in the city.

By delivering 150 chargers to Plymouth, supported by our user-friendly app, we are removing a critical barrier preventing residents from using electric vehicles. This will reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and create a more enjoyable travel experience in Plymouth.”

In March 2020, the Council received €51.2 million in capital funding from the Transforming Cities Fund. This builds on the 7.6 million previously awarded in 2019.

