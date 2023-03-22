Researchers Discover a Simplified Way to Make Perovskite Solar Cells by Coating Multiple Layers at Once | News

A concept developed at the National Renewable Energies Laboratory (NREL) simplifies the manufacturing process for perovskite solar cells, potentially accelerating the path to commercialization of the technology.

Perovskite solar cells are made by sequentially depositing various layers on a conductive glass substrate, requiring multiple coatings to create the complete device structure needed. The new technique eliminates or combines some of these steps, simplifying the manufacturing process, which could lead to even lower manufacturing costs.

NREL researchers were able to fabricate these high-efficiency perovskite solar cells without certain steps.



Perovskite solar cells are composed of a perovskite light-absorbing layer and adjacent layers that extract positive and negative charges on opposite sides of the perovskite when light is absorbed. One of these layers, called the hole transport layer (HTL), is used to extract the positive charges. Perovskites can be fabricated without HTL, but the efficiency of these devices is lower than that of full perovskite solar cell device structures.

The team produced a high-efficiency solar cell that retained more than 90% of the initial efficiency after 1,200 hours of continuous operation.

Xiaopeng Zheng, a postdoctoral researcher at NREL’s Center for Chemistry and Nanoscience, reports in natural energy how a one-step solution coating procedure allowed two distinct layers, namely the HTL and the perovskite absorber, of a solar cell to form spontaneously with a single coating step, eliminating the separate fabrication of the hole transport layer. Instead, as the paper points out, the chemical solutions form a robust self-assembled monolayer simultaneously as an excellent selective hole contact as the perovskite crystallizes.

Zheng said the new, simplified manufacturing process for HTL and perovskite simultaneously reduces the number of coating and heating steps and eliminates the need for expensive HTL materials.

It’s difficult to consistently fabricate a thin HTL layer using the scalable solution method, and it can also be a barrier to commercialization, Zheng said. Our approach could also avoid this problem.

He estimated that removing the steps previously needed to create the HTL, and then having to heat it, could cut solution processing time by a third.

Although we haven’t saved much time here, it does suggest that the manufacturing process could be re-evaluated with this new concept in mind, said Joseph Luther, corresponding author of the paper and senior researcher at the of the Materials, Chemistry and Computational Sciences Department at NREL. Several processing steps could be combined; layers can form spontaneously. I don’t know yet how one could cover all the layers at once, but it does point out that maybe it could be done.

Besides Zheng and Luther, the newspaper, Co-deposition of selective hole contact and absorber to improve processability of perovskite solar cellswas co-written by NREL colleagues Min Chen, Chuanxiao Xiao, Jay Patel, Darius Kuciauskas, Rebecca Scheidt, Steven Harvey, Brian Wieliczka, Ahmad Kirmani, and Michael McGehee.

Other researchers come from Hong Kong, Switzerland and Lithuania, as well as the University of Kentucky, the University of Toledo and Brown University.

While the initial discovery of the procedure was made at NREL, co-authors from various other institutions are finding the same effects and bolstering the findings, Zheng said. We discovered and proved the concept at NREL, and many other groups have expanded that discovery to make it more universal with different perovskite compositions, HTLs, different solvents, and various other coating styles. Such coordinated efforts are welcome in the perovskite field. We believe this will allow this work to be better adopted.

The understanding of the crystallization of the different layers has been supported by the Center for Hybrid Organic-Inorganic Semiconductors for Energy (CHOISE), an Energy Frontier Research Center funded by the US Department of Energys Office of Basic Energy Sciences, and the work of manufacturability and scalability were supported by Office departments of solar energy technologies.