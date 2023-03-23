Stock market today: live updates





Stocks fell on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve continued to raise rates, while acknowledging that turmoil in the banking sector could slow the already fragile economy. Shares of regional banks led the slide. Adding to the decline in the stock market and the decline in regional bank stocks, comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who told the US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that the United States was not currently working on a “global insurance” for bank deposits. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530.49 points, or 1.63%, closing at 32,030.11. THE S&P500 fell 1.65% to end at 3,936.97. THE Nasdaq Compound fell 1.6% and closed at 11,669.96. At one point, the Dow rose as high as 201.29 points before falling. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.9% and 1.3% respectively to their session highs. “Financial conditions appear to have tightened,” noted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. “We will be looking to see how serious this is and whether it looks like it will last. And if so, it could easily have a significant macroeconomic effect, and we would take that into account in our policy decisions,” he said. he added. . The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected. In a statement, the Fed’s policy-making committee said it will “closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy.” Additionally, the central bank removed the phrase “continued increases” from its statement. On the bullish side, the Fed’s latest projections called for just one more hike this year. But, Powell told the press conference that the fight against inflation is far from over. “The Fed’s actions today are consistent with our long-standing view that the Fed will raise rates to 5.125% and pause for an extended period,” Jefferies economist Thomas Simons said in a statement. note. “Barring an increase in contagion risk within the banking sector, we expect the Fed to face a very similar policy decision in May, and be forced to make another hike.” The Fed’s rate hike comes amid uncertainty about the health of the global banking sector. Earlier this month, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed, while UBS acquired rival Credit Suisse, a move forced by Swiss regulators to shore up the country’s banking sector. Shares of regional banks fell on Wednesday following news of the rate hike and Yellen’s statement that the Treasury was not considering a large increase in deposit insurance. THE S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE) ended Wednesday’s trading session down more than 5%. Meanwhile, Powell noted that bank deposit flows stabilized over the past week after the central bank and regulators moved to support depositors. To be sure, he also said, “I think right now, even though we see the likelihood of a credit crunch. We know that can have an effect on the macro economy.” Read today’s market coverage in Spanish here.

