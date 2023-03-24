2023 Private Equity Healthcare Trends

FCA’s Growing Accountability

In the coming years, healthcare costs and their contribution to the US economy are expected to increase healthcare fraud enforcement efforts.

Indeed, private equity-owned healthcare companies are increasingly targeted by FCA enforcement efforts, as well as private equity investors. The False Claims Act (FCA) provides that anyone who knowingly submits false claims to the government is liable for three times the government’s damages plus an inflation penalty.

Due to the inability of private equity firms to act on reports of fraudulent actions taken by healthcare providers in these practices, companies with a controlling interest in healthcare practices have settled several lawsuits filed by the Department of Justice for millions of dollars.

When investing in healthcare, private equity investors and their portfolio companies should:

analyze in depth the activities and the sector of the target company

separate compliance functions from business and finance functions, where possible

have direct access to the board of directors and/or the company’s decision-makers

decide how much direct involvement private equity investors will be allowed to have in the operations of the holding company

Enforcement of Antitrust Laws

Federal Antitrust Enforcement accelerate in 2023 and may delay mergers.

Healthcare is a highly regulated industry, so these challenges are not new. As healthcare deals grow in popularity and size, antitrust reviews may begin to pay more attention to cross-industry convergence with non-traditional players.

The Department of Justice is particularly interested in consolidation transactions that consolidate market share and, therefore, bargaining power. Additionally, the department is concerned about the lack of filings and conflicts of interest involved in appointing private equity representatives to the boards of competing companies.

Negotiators should be prepared for government agencies to scrutinize transactions, especially those related to labor and future competitive impacts.

Cybersecurity threats

Private equity firms and their portfolio companies and targets are facing an increasing number of cyber threats. The risk of more sophisticated attacks – such as ransomware, third-party hacks and supply chain attacks – can significantly disrupt a portfolio company’s operations, disrupt relationships and lead to reputational damage and impairment losses. Additionally, private equity firms and holding companies are subject to a torrent of new regulations and privacy laws.

Awareness of cyberattacks is also growing as companies become more efficient at monitoring state reports for each breach. Cybersecurity-related lawsuits are also expected to rise in 2023 as insurers review coverage limits.

Investors should be aware of data privacy and security trends, as well as risk profiles and security policies and practices of target companies and the portfolio.

Labor and Wage Pressures

Workforce shortages and ever-changing employment laws continue to challenge employee retention in the healthcare industry. Additionally, wage inflation is only complicating matters, increasing by 5% in the United States in 2022. Healthcare providers are disproportionately affected by this increase since wages and salaries account for 50% of expenditures. functioning (although this may be much higher in home care, palliative care). , and personal care sector).

Therefore, buyers scrutinize labor market supply and demand. Targets under wage pressure are prime candidates for earn-out based deal structures that allow buyers to mitigate the risk of wage increases.

Meeting climate commitments

Private equity firms are under increasing pressure to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices into their operations and investments. Climate instability is one of the top ESG concerns in the healthcare sector, particularly its impact on facilities and supply chains, as well as its effect on the health and well-being of citizens around the world. . Given this, some suppliers leverage ESG or sustainability related funding, grants and tax incentives.

A commitment to ESG also attracts talent and increases workforce morale.

In addition, regulators weigh in on the decarbonization imperative. The SEC has proposed a rule requiring companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and potential losses due to climate change. The proposed rule applies to publicly traded companies, including for-profit health systems and those that manufacture drugs and health and medical supplies.

Conclusion

In 2023, new challenges are driving targeted due diligence and transaction valuation approaches. If economic pressures persist, private equity funds can realize opportunities by being more creative in their strategies and targeting investments that will weather the downturns. They should also seek to revise the private equity playbook to respond more effectively to short-term pressures.

Buying and running a healthcare practice involves risk and liability. Owners (including private equity firms) should be aware of them all to ensure a strong compliance program and avoid unwanted legal consequences.

