California Bill Seeks To Ban Red No. 3 Dye
Some chemicals linked to health issues have been banned in food products in the European Union, while the United States has allowed their use at levels determined to be safe. A recently introduced bill in the state of California The Assembly could begin to change that.
Assembly Bill 418or AB 418, seeks to prohibit the manufacture, sale, or distribution of food products in California that contain red dye No. 3, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil, or propylparaben, according to a press release from the office of Assemblyman Jesse Gabriels, who introduced the bill with fellow Democrat MP Buffy Wicks. If passed, the bill will come into force on January 1, 2025.
titanium dioxide is a powder used as a white colorant or to give a creamy texture to sweets and other processed foods. Potassium Bromate is added to baked goods to help the dough strengthen and rise higher. In some drinks, brominated vegetable oil prevents the citrus aroma from floating upwards. Propylparabens are used to antimicrobial food preservation.
In the EU, these chemicals are banned due to scientific studies that have shown significant harm to public health, including increased risk of cancer, behavioral problems in children, damage to the reproductive system and harm to the immune system, according to the statement from Gabriels.
A search for Environmental Working Groups Eating Well Guide returns nearly 3,000 products that use Red Dye No. 3 as an ingredient, including popular candies such as Skittles, Nerds candies and Trolli gummies; protein shake; instant rice and potato products; and canned cake mixes.
The National Confectioners Association, a trade organization based in Washington, D.C., released a statement March 23 in response to the introduction of the bills: Chocolate and candy are safe to eat, as they have been for decades. centuries. We strongly oppose AB 418 as there is no evidence to support the prohibition of the ingredients listed in the bill. The ingredients that would be banned under this proposal have all been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Food safety is the number one priority for American confectionery companies, and we do not use any ingredients in our products that do not meet the strictest FDA safety standards.
We know they’re harmful, and children likely eat more of these chemicals than adults, Susan Little, senior California government affairs attorney for the Environmental Working Group, said in Gabriels’ statement. It makes no sense that the same products that food manufacturers sell in California are sold in the EU, but without these toxic chemicals.
The chemicals may be used in food due to a loophole in US federal food, drug and cosmetic law. known as the Generally recognized as safe rule. In the context of food, the guidance indicates that the use of certain additives is not subject to premarket approval requirements if the additives meet specific criteria that experts have deemed safe for consumption.
A California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment study that found that the dye red No. 3 may make children vulnerable to behavioral difficulties such as decreased attention also concluded that current federal intake levels course of food coloring might not protect children’s brain health. The analysis noted that current legal levels, established decades ago by the FDA, do not take into account more recent research, according to the Environmental Working Group.
An FDA spokesperson declined to comment to CNN due to pending legislation.
Linda Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, voiced her support for the bill at a press conference Thursday advocating for the removal of red food coloring No. 3 from food products.
As California goes, so does the nation because manufacturers don’t want to make things they can’t sell to the world’s fifth-largest economy, Birnbaum said. . California’s actions therefore have a major impact not only in the United States but all over the world.
The FDA requires manufacturers list red food coloring No. 3 as an ingredient on food labels. Affected individuals should check the ingredient lists first. Dye Red No. 3 is listed as FD&C Red No. 3.
In medications, you can search for dyes in the inactive ingredients section or search for dye-free versions of certain medications, Consumer Reports suggests.
