‘Ordinary course of business’ during less ordinary times: High Court rules on Laundy hotels
Three years after COVID-19 changed the way the business world works, we finally have a High Court ruling clarifying how contractual obligations to carry on business in its ordinary course should be interpreted in the context of the disruptions posed by the pandemic.
Laundy Hotels (Career) Pty Limited v Dyco Hotels Pty Limited [2023] HCA 6 is the culmination of a series of proceedings which examined whether Laundy Hotels (Quarry) Pty Ltd (Supplier) was “ready, willing and able” to complete its contract to sell The Quarryman’s Hotel amid the COVID-19 turmoil.
The sale of The Quarryman’s
The Quarryman’s was sold by the vendor to Dyco Hotels Pty Limited (Buyer) under a sales contract dated January 31, 2020, with staggered delivery to take place on March 30 and 31 of the same year (Completion). Clause 50.1 of the contract of sale stated that for the period between the exchange of the contract of sale and completion, the seller was bound “to carry on the business in the usual and ordinary course as regards its nature, its scope and modalities”. During this period, a NSW public health order restricted the operation of pubs to selling takeaway food and drink only. Seller complied with the public health order (failure to comply would have been a criminal offence) and operated The Quarryman’s to the extent it was able to do so within the bounds of the public health order .
Prior to Completion, Buyer advised Seller that Completion could not occur because Seller was not ready, willing and able to complete the contract. The buyer argued that clause 50.1 had not been complied with because the business was operated in a very different way from that which existed at the time of the contract. In response, the seller served a notice of completion, followed by a notice of termination after the buyer failed to comply.
The Buyer commenced proceedings claiming that the contract had been breached or, in the alternative, that the Seller was not entitled to issue notice of completion and subsequent termination of the contract – this conduct was repudiation of the contract by the Seller which had been validly accepted by the Buyer.
At trial, Judge Darke found that the contract was not frustrated by COVID-19 and public health restraining orders. The seller did not breach clause 50.1 since the clause required the seller to operate within the limits of the law. Justice Darke ultimately held that the seller was entitled to serve a notice of execution on the buyer.
The buyer successfully appealed, with the court finding that the public health order was an occurrence that would make it illegal for the seller to comply with clause 50.1. The Court held that the seller’s obligation under clause 50.1 was therefore suspended. The seller’s sending of a notice of completion was done at a time when it was not “ready, willing and able” to complete, and therefore served to terminate the contract.
The High Court and the centrality of legality in the construction of contracts
In allowing the seller’s appeal, the High Court held that the requirement to ‘carry on business in the usual and ordinary course’ contained an inherent requirement to do so only in accordance with the law.
The issue came down to simple interpretation and the court noted that it was “no need to do more than interpret clause 50.1 in its context”. Viewed objectively from the perspective of the reasonable businessman, the vendor “must carry on the business as it was conducted at the time of the contract to the extent that it was lawful”. The correct interpretation of clause 50.1 meant that it “could never extend to an obligation on the seller to act unlawfully”. Operating The Quarryman’s within the parameters of the public health order was considered activity “in the usual and ordinary course” in the context.
Key points to remember
This case reminds us that:
- the requirement to carry on a business “in the usual and ordinary course of its nature, scope and terms” includes a fundamental requirement that the carrying on of the business must be lawful. It doesn’t need to be explicitly stated or even implied, but inherently exists;
- when circumstances between the signing of a contract and the date of completion change dramatically, do not assume that the transaction cannot be completed. Parties should consider very carefully their obligations and how they are to continue to operate within the bounds of the law and the contract before taking any action that could be considered a repudiation of the contract; And
- it is important to consider all potential risks that may arise prior to the completion of any transaction. A buyer may consider adding a clause allowing termination of a contract when an event occurs or a material adverse change affects the value of the asset sold, or the operation of the business, or prevents the business from be operated as a going concern. This is particularly the case where there is, or may be, a long period between exchange and completion.
