Stock market today: live updates
Shares rose on Friday after a volatile trading session. Although Friday began with fears that the banking crisis could spill over to Deutsche Bank, markets rallied to end the week on a higher note.
THE Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 132.28 points, or 0.41%, closing at 32,237.53. THE S&P500 increased by 0.56%, while Nasdaq Compound increased by 0.3%. The major indices all had a winning week, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.4% since the start of the week on Friday afternoon, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 1.4% and 1.6% respectively.
One factor that helped the market was the rebound in regional bank stocks. The sector recovered on Friday, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETFs gaining 3.01% during the trading session. Amid all the volatility, the KRE ended the week up 0.18%.
A sale of German BankShares listed in the United States on Friday morning put downward pressure on market sentiment and major indexes, before the bank recouped some of its earlier losses. Deutsche Bank closed 3.11% lower on Friday, rebounding from a 7% drop earlier in the trading session.
A sale of shares was triggered after the German lender’s credit default swaps jumped, but without apparent catalyst. The move appeared to once again raise concerns about the health of the European banking sector. Earlier this month, Swiss regulators forced UBS to acquire rival Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank shares traded their worst levels of the session, leading major US indices to pare losses as well.
“I think the market as a whole is neither scared nor optimistic, it’s just confused,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris. “The price action over the last month and a half, including today, is a mess with no direction or conviction.”
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tried to allay concerns, saying eurozone banks are resilient with strong capital and liquidity positions. Lagarde said the ECB could provide liquidity if needed.
Investors continued to assess the Fed’s latest policy decision announced this week. The central bank raised rates by a quarter point. However, he also hinted that his rate hike campaign may end soon. Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that credit conditions have tightened, which could put pressure on the economy.
On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said regulators were ready to take more action if needed to stabilize U.S. banks. His comments are the latest among regulators trying to bolster confidence in the US banking system following the shutdowns of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
Ball said Deutsche Bank was “very strong financially”, noting that the market was “overreacting” following previous bank failures.
“[Deutsche] could be crippled if there is a big loss of confidence and there is a run on the bank. There is, however, no fundamental reason for this to happen, other than nervousness.”
