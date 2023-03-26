Business
Stock market news today Stocks end the week on a positive note
Last updated at 4:05 PM EST
Stock indices ended today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) gained 0.41%, 0.57% and 0.3% respectively.
The consumer discretionary sector (XLY) lagged the session, losing 0.3%. Conversely, the utilities sector (XLU) was the session leader, gaining 3.16%.
Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 3.38%, down more than five basis points. Similarly, the two-year Treasury yield also declined, hovering around 3.77%.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve has updated its latest GDPNow reading, allowing it to estimate real-time GDP growth. The nowcast becomes more accurate as more economic data is released throughout the quarter. Currently, it estimates that the economy will grow about 3.2% in the first quarter.
This is unchanged from the previous estimate, which can be attributed to the recent release of the National Association of Realtors’ existing home sales report and the advanced manufacturing report this morning from the US Census Bureau.
Nevertheless, inflation continues to be a problem around the world. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what real GDP growth will be and how it develops as the higher rates begin to impact the economy.
Last Updated: 2:36 PM EST
Stocks pared their losses in afternoon trading and are now slightly positive. At 2:36 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 (SPX) are up 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is down slightly by 0.1%.
Last Updated: 1:24 PM EST
Stocks pared their losses in afternoon trading but still remain slightly negative. At 1:24 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down 0.1%, 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.
Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. EST
Stocks are in the red so far in today’s trading. At 11:05 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down 0.5%, 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.
Earlier today, Markit released its preliminary monthly report for the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, which measures the activity levels of purchasing managers in the manufacturing sector. A number above 50 represents expansion, while anything below 50 signifies contraction. The report came in at 49.3, which was higher than the expected 47.
It should be noted that this indicator is above last month’s reading of 47.3 and has been trending higher over the past three months. Nevertheless, it has been in a general downward trend since its peak in August 2021, when it reached a high of 63.4.
Last Updated: 9:46 a.m. EST
Shares opened in the red on Friday morning, threatening to wipe out any weekly gains as bank concerns persisted after a jump in credit default swaps from Deutsche Bank.
The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.65%, 0.73%, and 0.7%, respectively, as of 9:46 a.m. EST, March 24.
Meanwhile, durable goods data indicated that U.S. manufactured goods orders fell 1% in February due to weaker demand for jetliners and new cars. This drop in orders was higher than economists’ expectations of a 0.3% drop. Orders rose 2.3% year-over-year in February – the lowest year-over-year increase since 2020.
Usually, durable goods orders increase in an expanding economy and decrease in a contracting economy. Although the year-over-year increase in durable goods orders is a good sign, it is clear that they are growing at a much slower pace.
First published: 6:19 a.m. EST
U.S. futures are trading lower on Friday morning as traders assess the Fed’s decision to raise rates by a quarter point amid the banking crisis. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.48%, 0.75%, and 0.83%, respectively, as of 5:10 a.m. EST, March 24.
The banking crisis returned to center stage after markets digested the Fed’s monetary decision and felt relieved about a pause in the future. Yesterday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens’ final remarks to the House panel sounded optimistic. Yellen reassured the audience that the Fed will take the necessary steps to support struggling regional banks. This contrasts with his comments about not providing general assurance to banks the day before.
Remarkably, German lender Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) (FROM: DBK) raised fears of banking contagion in Europe. Deutsche Bank’s credit default swap insurance cost hit 173 basis points on Thursday. This spooked investors as they feared more banks would be at risk due to the quality of the additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds. DB stock is down more than 6% in premarket trading in the United States and 8.8% on the German stock exchange since the last check.
European indices are beaten today on news from Deutsche Banks. Traders are concerned about the repercussions of AT1 bonds on the banking sector. Following rising interest rates in the United States, the Bank of England also raised rates by 25 basis points on March 23 to combat rising inflation in the United Kingdom.
Asia-Pacific markets end lower
The majority of Asia-Pacific markets ended the trading session in the red today on fears of a banking meltdown.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite indices ended the day down 0.67% and 0.64%, respectively, while the Shenzhen component finished up 0.40%.
Additionally, the Japanese Nikkei and Topix indices ended the trading session down 0.13% and 0.10%, respectively.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
