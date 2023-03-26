Women only got access to the London Stock Exchange in 1973, why did it take so long?

On March 26, 1973, the London Stock Exchange admitted its first female members. This followed years of resistance, with London lagging other smaller exchanges in the UK.

The fact that women have been excluded for so long is not only due to institutional misogyny. Research has shown how finance was imagined in sexist terms for centuries. And despite the extraordinary achievements of prominent female figures over the past 50 years, these biased beliefs persist to this day.

Long before stock exchanges existed, women were active investors and speculators. They cruised through the bustling cafes of Londons Exchange Alley, where people met to trade stocks. Sometimes they served as intermediaries, manage third-party investments in return for a commission. In other words, women were stockbrokers.

But their presence in the market has often attracted attention. This was especially the case in times of crisis, such as the South Seas bubble of 1720, one of the UK’s earliest speculative manias. Male commentators claimed that women were too emotional to be effective investors, let alone brokers. Only men, in their minds, could exert the restraint necessary to master the market.

Women were therefore pushed out. The title of the best-selling investment guide of the 18th century Every man his own broker was saying. The author, Thomas Mortimer, believed that women should only invest through a male relative. And he certainly didn’t think they were capable of being brokers.

How financial institutionalization has excluded women

When stockbrokers moved to a purpose-built stock exchange in the heart of the City of London in the early 19th century, they signed a new set of rules. Although these did not specifically prohibit women, the wording made it clear that the exchange was for men only:

No new candidate for admission is admissible if he, or his wife, exercises a commercial activity.

Later in the century, scholarships were established in cities across the UK, and these followed London in excluding women.

Yet they never had a monopoly. Beginning in the 1880s, a few enterprising women began to establish their own brokerage houses. Business a stone’s throw from the Bank of England, Amy Bell specialized in the deal for women. She sought to educate them in a subject on which they had often been kept in the dark:

I want women to understand their money matters and enjoy dealing with them. After all, is money such a sordid consideration?

Some were daughters of stockbrokers who worked in family businesses, sometimes taking them over when the father died. Others had no family ties and started in secretarial roles. They have worked with determination up to senior positions, such as Edith Midgley in Bradford.

In the United States, meanwhile, pioneering figures, including the radical feminist Victoria Woodhull paved the way for a female presence on Wall Street.

In the interwar period, women had proven that they could be successful stockbrokers. Customers, men and women, would have had no objection. Indeed, many preferred to deal with a woman. But persuading the institutions was altogether more difficult.

Publicly, the position of the London Stock Exchange was that there were no rules prohibiting women’s membership. In private, when women tried to apply – the first as early as 1936 – they were firmly told to give up.

What changed? 1973 was not the result of an institution quietly aligning itself with public opinion. A series of dramatic votes on the issue between 1967 and 1971 all opposed the admission of women. The brokers claimed that the women were too delicate for the trading room they would be pushed around, they would be offended by the language. A broker was clear that this was no place for a woman:

When I’m here I’m here to do business and when I’m doing business I’m not inclined to be as courteous as when I’m pouring sherry at home.

Another explained that brokerage, like coal mining, was best done by men.

How sexist beliefs about finance persist

Outside London, attitudes were changing. Without much fanfare, the smaller scholarships began accepting female applications. Aberdeen was the first in 1964, soon followed by Sheffield and Huddersfield. Larger exchanges followed. By the early 1970s Glasgow, Nottingham and Manchester had all gained female members.

This mattered in London because for some years there had been plans to merge the country’s stock exchanges to promote efficiency. Contrary to polls on the admission of women, members in London voted enthusiastically for the creation of a United Stock Exchange in 1972.

Muriel Bailey, a broker, had long campaigned for equality in the City. In a BBC filmed interview in 1967, she spoke candidly about the deep-rooted prejudice in the Stock Exchange against female members, which is utterly ridiculous. She explained that she did the same job as the associates and wanted the same status as them.

In 1972, she seized her chance. Writing to the London Stock Exchange, she pointed out that under the new rules provincial brokers – some of whom were women – would be able to access the trading floor in London, unlike those working in the capital. It was untenable, she said. The authorities were forced to give in.

On the day the women were admitted, the members were performing their best in front of the cameras. Those who ventured onto the floor reported a warm welcome. But it wasn’t quite the victory it seemed.

The deputies had not voted for equality. On the contrary, it had been imposed on them. And they were quick to clarify that this was still a male domain.

Women were seen as intruders and some were harassed. A new member who dared to wear a miniskirt faces cat screams, wolf whistles and cries of Get em off!. All have been given derogatory nicknames.

Nevertheless, over the past 50 years, women have been able building successful careers in the city. Some, including the current CEO of the London Stock Exchange, Julia Hoggett, have shown they can rise to the top. Difficult macho culture, however, was much more difficult.

History shows that finance is not inherently male. On the contrary, it was constructed as such by institutions that sought to exclude women. Despite the obstacles they have faced, women have, in fact, successfully traded as stockbrokers, on and off, for over 300 years.

The gendered beliefs that are still widely held today – that men are more financial literacy and that women are excessively risk averse – are determined more by culture than by biology. Recognizing this is the next step towards fulfilling the 1973 promise.