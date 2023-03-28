Eastern District of New York | Queens investment adviser charged over multi-million dollar securities fraud scheme





Today in federal court in Central Islip, Surage Roshan Perera, the founder and executive director of Janues Capital, Inc. (Janues) in Bellerose, Queens, will be arraigned on a 16-count indictment. indictment for securities fraud, investment adviser fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, in connection with a scheme to induce an investor (Jane Doe) to buy shares of companies listed on the NASDAQ and the Stock Exchange of New York (NYSE). Perera was arrested this morning and arraignment will take place before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven L. Tiscione. Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Deputy Director in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), announced the arrest and charges. As alleged, the victim trusted Perera with millions of dollars of her hard-earned money for what she believed would be a safe investment, the U.S. peace attorney said. In reality, the accused deceived the victim and used the money to enrich himself. This office will hold the defendant accountable for his acts of greed and dishonesty. Mr. Peace thanked the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc., Criminal Prosecution Assistance Group for their cooperation and assistance. As alleged in the indictment, between February 2022 and March 2023, Perera contacted Jane Doe by phone, email, and text to solicit her to purchase shares of companies listed on the NASDAQ and NYSE, in exchange for ‘a commission. Perera falsely told Jane Doe that he had connections with major institutions and that he could buy shares of these publicly traded companies at discounted prices. The defendant also told Jane Doe that his investment was a low-risk venture and that he would use his investment capital to purchase shares in these publicly traded companies. As a result, Jane Doe gave Perera over $4.2 million. However, instead of investing Jane Does’s money in these securities, Perera misappropriated those funds by, among other things: (1) paying redemptions to Jane Doe, (2) paying for personal expenses, and (3) financing his day trading. To conceal his fraudulent scheme, Perera sent confirmation notices and fraudulent account statements to Jane Doe. If convicted, Perera faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The charges in the indictment are allegations and Perera is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted, Perera faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In July 2022, Mr. Peace was selected as the chair of the White Collar Fraud Subcommittee of the Attorneys General Advisory Committee (AGAC). As head of the subcommittee, Mr. Peace will play a key role in making recommendations to the AGAC to facilitate the prevention, investigation and prosecution of various non-violent financially motivated crimes, including mail fraud and electronics, bank fraud, healthcare fraud. , tax evasion, securities and commodity fraud and identity theft. The government’s case is handled by the Criminal Division of the Long Island offices. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Caffarone is in charge of the prosecution. The defendant : SURAGE ROSHAN PERERA

Age: 50 years old

Bellerose, Queens EDNY File #23-CR-129 (GRB)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/usao-edny/pr/queens-investment-advisor-indicted-multi-million-dollar-securities-fraud-scheme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related