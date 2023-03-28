FTC eases denial with proposed rule to limit negative option marketing posts





LawFlash

March 27, 2023

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC or Commission) is proposing to extend the negative option rule to all underwriting agreements. The FTC, in a 3-1 vote with Commissioner Christine S. Wilson (R) dissidentpublished a notice of proposed regulation (NPRM) regarding an amendment to the FTC’s negative option rule regarding subscription services. The NPRM was published on March 23, 2023 and comments will be due within 60 days of its next publication in the Federal Register. The proposal would amend the current negative option rule by broadening its scope to apply to all subscription contracts and strengthening consumer protection as follows: Simple and easy undo mechanism – Companies offering subscription services would be required to make cancellation at least as easy as signing up. For example, if a consumer can register online, then the consumer must also be able to cancel online in the same number of steps. No means no – Before making additional offers following a consumer’s cancellation request, the company must first obtain the consumer’s authorization to make such offers. Annual reminder – Company must provide an annual reminder prior to renewal to consumers enrolled in negative option programs (excluding physical goods). Violations of the proposed rule would be sanctioned under the Commission’s power to prohibit unfair or deceptive acts and practices (UDAP), 15 USC § 45. Since this penalty provision provides for statutory penalties of up to at $46,517 per violation and the Commission might expect to argue that each impression or view constitutes an infringement, the potential penalties for violations could be significant. Additionally, all 56 states and territories have similar UDAP statutes that they can independently enforce in state courts. Some states argue, though it’s far from clear, that a violation of a federal rule is a violation of state law. In addition, some class action lawyers for plaintiffs may erroneously claim that there might be a private right of enforceable action on a class basis. The proposal significantly expands the scope and reach of the existing law which dates back to 1973 with the latest amendments in 1998. The current rule focuses on outdated marketing techniques and products and only applies to pre-notification plans in which the consumer is notified in advance that the company is sending them something (like a book or an album) and the consumer has a limited time to tell the company that they do not want to receive it. Those of us of a certain age will remember receiving CDs, cassettes or 8-track cartridges this way. Although such programs continue to exist, they are largely online, and the proposal encompasses “negative option” programs subject to common subscriptions such as the Internet, cable television and cell phones. Key points to remember Companies have the opportunity to comment on the NPRM. If they choose to do so, they should consider that even if the comments are not taken seriously at the agency level, the comments may be helpful in later litigation challenging a rule. Comments should not focus on general principles, but rather highlight specific facts about a given company’s specific markets and create a consistent pattern that the costs of the proposal outweigh its benefits and are not based on facts. The proposed rule would significantly increase enforcement risk and require redesign and coding changes with compliance and legal review by qualified technicians and attorneys. The financial risks of non-compliance are significant. FTC rules are often interpreted by state attorneys general as violations of state law and are enforced by state courts under state law in legally adverse circumstances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morganlewis.com/pubs/2023/03/ftc-makes-it-easier-to-say-no-with-proposed-rule-to-limit-negative-option-marketing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related