Business
How much does your business need?
Having cash, or money that is set aside in case of an unforeseen event, can allow a business to continue operating when funds are limited or allow it to take advantage of unforeseen opportunities such as a major expansion or investment opportunity . Without enough cash, a company is unlikely to be able to survive a financial crisis or will be forced to sell assets to offset losses.
Here’s how to make sure your business has enough cash to weather tough financial times.
How much cash do you need?
Cash refers to any accessible cash, funds in bank accounts or liquid assets accessible within 90 days. As a general rule, it is recommended that companies have at least three to six months Cash on hand to cover operating expenses if possible, but you need to make sure your business can afford the amount you set aside.
Determining how much cash your business needs to keep on hand will depend on what stage it is currently in (whether a start-up or an established business), as well as its future goals. and its expansion plans, historical expenses, accessibility of cash (whether your cash is available in bank accounts or assets), your industry and various other factors.
Why you need to watch your cash flow
Tracking your cash flow is key to making sure you have enough cash to protect your business. Cash flow is the amount of money that your company receives and pays in other words, it is the net amount of money that passes through your company. By monitoring your cash flow, a business can ensure that it has enough cash to stay afloat and continue to pay employee salaries, rent, bills, and other operating expenses.
Businesses that don’t carefully monitor their cash flow can find themselves in big trouble in the event of a financial crisis. Without an understanding of its cash flow, it is difficult for a business to plan and budget expected expenses or forecast its anticipated revenues.
[Read more: How to Create a Cash Flow Statement to Keep Track of Your Business Finances]
As a general rule, businesses are recommended to have at least three to six months of cash on hand to cover operating expenses, if possible.
How to make sure you have enough cash
Set aside money in a separate savings account
By setting aside funds in a savings account, businesses can avoid the temptation to spend that money. Instead, money set aside may earn interest over time and be considered only an emergency fund, rather than money available to be spent immediately.
Have additional funding sources available before you need them
The best time for a business to apply for a loan or line of credit is before it needs the money. By securing additional financing in advance, businesses can better prepare and budget for an emergency, rather than rushing and struggling to find financing.
Track customer invoices and set payment terms accordingly
Having a record of customer invoices and establishing firm expectations and payment terms with customers as to when money is due helps businesses better predict their cash flow. It also lets businesses know when they can expect payment from a given customer, which helps with budgeting and ensures that there are always sufficient funds to pay for operational expenses.
Stay on top of all the business debt you have
When a company is behind on its debts, it can incur significant interest and owe even more to its lender. A good understanding of a company’s debts allows planning and budgeting accordingly to ensure that there is always enough money to pay off outstanding debts without affecting operations.
Eliminate extra expenses where possible
To cut costs, review all of your expenses and figure out where you could cut your expenses. By eliminating waste, extra expenses, or anything else that doesn’t generate revenue, you’ll be able to reallocate and save money that was previously reserved for unnecessary expenses.
[Read more: Small Business Funding: A Breakdown of Business Loan Types]
CO aims to bring you inspiration from the best respected experts. However, before making any business decision, you should consult a professional who can advise you based on your personal situation.
To stay up to date with all the news impacting your small business, head here for all of our latest small business news and updates.
CO is committed to helping you start, manage and grow your small business. Learn more about the benefits of U.S. Chamber of Commerce small business membership here.
Posted on March 27, 2023
|
