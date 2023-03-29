Business
Stock futures muted, bond yields rise
US stocks fell on Tuesday, while bond yields continued to extend their gains as investors watched the latest developments in the banking sector following the sale of Silicon Valley Bank.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.1%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) turned red 0.5%.
Bond yields rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury rose to around 3.56% Tuesday. Early in the yield curve, two-year yields jumped more than 4%. WTI crude oil (CL=F) rose more than 5% to start the week on Monday, and it rose above $73 a barrel on Tuesday.
Shares ended mixed on Monday, after North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank (FCNCA) bought Silicon Valley Bank. Communication services, technology and real estate were the only sectors to end the day down; the first two sectors also lagged on the Nasdaq, leading to a 0.5% drop in the tech-heavy index, according to Bespoke Investments.
Shares of First Citizens hit a record high, extending gains for the second straight day on Tuesday after acquiring SVB’s deposits and loans. Meanwhile, shares of SVB Financial, which was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, began trading over-the-counter at less than 30 cents.
As banks once again grabbed the headlines this week, federal regulators came under fire on Tuesday with intense questions from lawmakers over the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank. The three regulators agreed that financial regulation needed to be tightened following the recent turmoil.
I foresee the need to strengthen capital and liquidity standards for banks with more than $100 billion, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Oversight Michael Barr told Senate committee hearing banks, answering the question of the democratic senator Elizabeth Warren.
During the hearing, lawmakers also insisted that bank executives should face the consequences leading to bankruptcies.
The House Financial Services Committee will hold its own hearing on Wednesday and question Barr, FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg and Under Secretary of the Treasury Nellie Liang.
If fears of banking contagion ease, we could see a resurgence in bond yields and commodities as growth before the banking crises was stronger than expected, led by the US and a reopened China, JPMorgan’s US market intelligence team wrote in a note. .
However, banking crises generally have widespread and negative impacts on growth and jobs, the team added.
Bank sentiment turned red on Tuesday. Shares of regional banks fell on Tuesday, including First Republic Bank (FRC), PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL).
Shares of major banks including Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC) also fell, while Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) advanced.
Meanwhile, top fund managers have signaled that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates despite recent bets by traders amid the banking fallout, according to BlackRock.
BlackRock Investment Institute strategists, including Wei Li, wrote in a client note that the Fed and its peers have made it clear that the banking sector’s turmoil will not harm its fight against inflation.
Separately, there is speculation that Charles Schwab (SCHW) could be the next name to follow in the banking sector turmoil, reports Bloomberg. It comes as higher interest rates have prompted some investors to withdraw money from certain accounts, bolstering Schwab’s bottom line and business.
Here is some trending tickers on Yahoo Finance:
-
Western Oil (OXY): Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has increased his shares in his favorite energy group.
-
Lyf (LYFT): The company has named former Amazon executive David Risher as CEO. Logan Green and John Zimmer, co-founders of the ridesharing company, have stepped down as CEO and chairman, respectively.
-
Ali Baba (BABA): The Chinese tech giant has announced plans to split its business into six independently managed entities, signaling the biggest structural change in its history.
-
primordial (FOR): Bank of America analysts upgraded the stock by calling the company an attractive asset listing.”
-
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (CMA): Reports circulating that the e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc was looking to buy the theater chain.
-
Walgreens (WBA): The pharmaceutical giant announced second-quarter results that beat expectations and maintained its profit forecast.
On the economic front, wholesale inventories in February gained 0.2% from economists’ expectations of 0.1% and retail inventories climbed 0.8%, the strongest reading since August, above expectations of 0.2%.
Elsewhere, house prices recorded their seventh consecutive monthly decline in January, as rising interest rates continued to put pressure on prices and the housing market as a whole. Meanwhile, the consumer pulse rose to 104.2 in March, higher than the previous month, according to the Conference Board.
Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency world, Binance’s regulator’s case is spreading beyond Changpeng Zhaos, Bloomberg reportsraising the stakes for American companies that have worked with the stock exchange.
Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
