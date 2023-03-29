Stock market today: live updates

THE Nasdaq Compound fell on Tuesday as a slight rise in rates put pressure on the tech-heavy index.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.45% to close at 11,716.08. THE S&P500 fell 0.16%, ending at 3,971.27. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 37.83 points, or 0.12%, and closed at 32,394.25.

Bond yields rose, with the 2-year US Treasury yield rising above 4%, putting pressure on equities and tech names in particular. Rising rates make future profits, such as those promised by growing companies, less attractive.

“For the second day in a row, interest rates are rising and markets are led by the most economically sensitive sectors, such as energy and industrials,” said Brian Levitt, global market strategist for Investco.

“Tech stocks are among the laggards, which is often the case when interest rates rise,” he added. “For now, investors appear to be looking past the challenges in the financial sector and recognizing that U.S. economic growth continues to be resilient.”

Worries about the crisis among U.S. regional banks have been eased thanks in part to efforts by policymakers to ease the woes. Investors’ fear that higher rates could push the economy into a recession has returned to center stage.

However, bank stocks fell on Tuesday following a contentious Senate Banking Committee hearing. Three leading regulators have each said they support tougher rules for banks with more than $100 billion in assets.