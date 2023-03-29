5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday March 28





Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, March 27, 2023. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. Roll All three major U.S. stock indexes mostly ended higher on Monday. The Dow Jones jumped more than 190 points and the S&P 500 rose slightly. Indeed, eight of the 11 S&P sectors ended the day higher. Shares of regional banks jumped after weeks of turmoil and losses as prospects for further government aid, if needed, looked brighter. However, technology dragged things on, with the Nasdaq ending down 0.47%. On Wednesday, investors will hear from Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s Vice Chairman for Oversight, who will discuss recent volatility in the banking sector, including the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, during a Senate hearing. Follow live market updates. 2. Disney layoffs begin Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, during an interview with CNBC, February 9, 2023. Randy Shropshire | CNBC disney CEO Bob Iger told employees on Monday that the company’s planned layoffs would begin this week. Overall, the company is aiming to cut 7,000 jobs across its operations as it seeks to cut costs by more than $5 billion. This week brings the first of three rounds of layoffs. The second round of layoffs in April, Iger said in a note, will be more significant. The company hopes to wrap up the job cuts before the summer, he added. Since Iger’s return in November, he’s reorganized Disney into three segments, including designating ESPN as his own unit, and suggested he’s ready to sell the company’s controlling stake in Hulu as part of the deal. a desire to focus more on Disney’s core family brands. . 3. It’s not easy to be CZ Binance Co-Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao gave several interviews on the outlook for the cryptocurrency after a turbulent few weeks in the market. NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty Images Federal regulators on Monday accused mega crypto exchange Binance and its CEO of violate the rules aimed at repressing money laundering and terrorist financing. The complaint, from the Commodity Futures and Trading Commission, is the latest blow to the entire crypto industry following the outrageous collapse of FTX late last year. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, disputed the CFTC charges, saying his company had complied with US authorities. On Twitter, he called on Binance customers and followers not to view the development as “fake news”. 4. Alibaba breaks up Alibaba said it was working on a rival to ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot that has garnered worldwide acclaim. Alibaba said its own product is currently undergoing internal testing. Kuang Da | Visual Group China | Getty Images Chinese tech giant Ali Baba said on Tuesday it plans to split into six separate companies, each with the ability to raise capital and explore initial public offerings. It’s the most dramatic change for Alibaba in its history, and it’s sparked a jump in the company’s stock. The reorganization comes amid signs that the Chinese government is once again warming up to the country’s tech industry, as it faces growing rhetoric and competition from the United States. . The six units, which will each have their own executive management, will be: Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group. 5. The tanks are coming Ukrainian personnel atop a Challenger 2 tank during training at Bovington camp, near Wool, south-west Britain, February 22, 2023. Toby Melville | Reuters Ukraine began receiving tank shipments from Germany and the United Kingdom, just as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces were preparing for a massive counter-offensive. The country’s military is fighting a bloody battle of attrition in some pockets of eastern Ukraine, keeping Russian forces and mercenaries at bay. Elsewhere, Belarusian leaders have explained why they agreed to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons, accusing NATO of “coercive” economic and political measures surrounding the war in Ukraine. Follow live war updates. CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Alex Sherman, Rohan Goswami, Arjun Kharpal and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

