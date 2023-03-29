Stock market in trouble as Alibaba shines





Stocks struggled to find direction on Tuesday as investors took notice of several economic reports – including data showing a further drop in house prices. Technology and communication service actions were two of the biggest declines today as Treasury yields rose, while energy and industrial stocks were the leaders. On the economic front, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index showed home prices fell 0.2% month over month in January, marking their seventh consecutive monthly decline. Year-over-year, home prices rose 3.8%, a notable slowdown from the 5.6% rise seen in December. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. Meanwhile, the Conference Board said that despite turmoil in the banking sector – including the failure of Bank of Silicon Valley – its consumer confidence index rose to 104.2 in March from a revised 103.4 in February. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. “While consumers feel a little more confident about what lies ahead, they are slightly less optimistic about the current landscape,” the report says (opens in a new tab). Job uncertainty is on the rise, as the “latest results also reveal that their expectations of inflation over the next 12 months remains high – at 6.3%. Overall, plans to buy appliances continued to ease, while auto purchases edged up.” In single headline news, Alibaba Holdings Group (BABA (opens in a new tab)) climbed 14.3% after the Chinese conglomerate announced it was splitting into six separate units, including Digital Media and Entertainment, Taobao Tmall Commerce and Cloud Intelligence. The divisions will each be able to raise funds and undergo an initial public offering (IPO), which will help “unlock shareholder value and foster market competitiveness,” the company said. The only exception is Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, which will remain 100% owned by BABA. With regard to the main indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 32,394, the S&P500 lost 0.2% to 3,971, and the Nasdaq Compound fell 0.5% to 11,716. Bitcoin ETFs and Cryptocurrency Funds You Should Know We don’t often talk about Bitcoin, and for good reason. The cryptocurrency space is risky and volatile – and generally not the most digestible environment for buy-and-hold investors looking to increase their returns over time with the best dividend stocks . That said, it’s good to have an eye on what’s happening in all corners of the market, as so much of it is interconnected. After a bad run in 2022, Bitcoin and its companions cryptocurrencies got the new year off to a good start. (Bitcoin, in particular, is up more than 60% so far in 2023.) And that’s despite the turmoil in the industry. More recently, this includes the failure of major crypto lenders silver gate Capital and Signature Bank, as well as news this week that crypto exchange Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao have been sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for “deliberate evasion” of the law. “Bitcoin displays such incredible resilience to what is happening around it, even in the crypto industry, that one has to wonder how sustainable this can be,” says Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at the currency data provider. OANDA (opens in a new tab). While only time will tell which direction digital currencies are headed next, investors curious about the asset class will want to check out the top Bitcoin ETFs and cryptocurrency funds. While many of these funds stick to stocks involved in cryptocurrency technology, a few names have more direct exposure to the coins themselves. When is the next Fed meeting?

