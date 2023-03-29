Global Market: US Treasury Gives Up to SGX – Top Triggers for Indian Stock Market Today

U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as Treasury yields fell after rising and gold rose as investors anticipate a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in the way forward. Investors will get a slew of data on the U.S. economy this week, including the central banks’ favorite measure of inflation, after U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in March.

American market

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% while the broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.5%. On Monday, most equity markets rose, led by banks after First Citizens Bank acquired a large chunk of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) assets.

Clever SGX

Indian indices may have a higher start as SGX Nifty, Singapore Nifty which is the Indian Nifty traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicates a green opening for the Indian stock market today.

Asian stocks

Shares in Asia rose on Wednesday as shares of Hong Kong-listed Alibaba rose at the open after the Chinese tech giant said it would split into six business groups.

U.S. Treasury Bond Yields

The two-year Treasury yield held just above 4% after a rollercoaster month that saw it hit 5%.

European markets

In Europe, shares fell slightly as French prosecutors said banks including Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA faced collective fines of more than one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in as part of an investigation into tax evasion and money laundering.

Bottom golden edges

Gold prices fell slightly on Wednesday as the US dollar stabilized. Spot gold was trading down 0.2% at $1,970.79 an ounce, by 0050 GMT, after rising 1% on Tuesday. The dollar index rose 0.1%.

Crude oil

Crude prices rose for a third day in early Asian trading on Wednesday as the halt to some exports from Iraqi Kurdistan raised fears of a supply crunch. Oil prices rose after Iraq was forced to halt exports of around 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) from its northern Kurdistan region via Turkey after an arbitration ruling upheld that Baghdad’s consent was needed to ship the oil, according to Reuters.

(With agency contributions)

