Business
The market watcher who predicted GFC says stocks are on the verge of crashing
In 2005, years before the subprime mortgage crisis triggered the Great Recession and drove millions of Americans to lose their homes, Larry McDonald was vice president of the infamous global financial services firm Lehman Brothers. As a young trader, along with many of his peers, he warned that something was wrong with the property market that year. It was living on borrowed time, he would explain years later in a 2009 New York Times articleand Lehman Brothers was heading straight for the biggest subprime iceberg ever seen.
But McDonald’s bosses ignored his warnings, and the 158-year-old institution that was Lehman finally went bankrupt in 2008 after the housing bubble burst. The S&P 500 would continue to lose about 50% of its value in the 17-month bear market that ended in March 2009.
Now McDonald, editor and founder of widely read investment newsletter The Bear Traps Report, is warning that another stock market crash is on the way. He says the Lehman systemic risk indicators he developed after the subprime mortgage crisis, which include things like the corporate default rate, short-term stock market interest rates and investor sentiment surveys, are all flashing warning signs.
[O]ur 21 systemic risk indicators from Lehman point to the highest probability of a crash or sharp decline over the next 60 daysthe highest probability since COVID, it told CNBC Tuesday, referring to the March 2020 COVID-induced market decline.
McDonald thinks investors are ignoring the risk of a continuing credit crunch after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank as well as the unexpected demise of Swiss lender Credit Suisse, and are focusing too much on the rise of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics.
We’ve seen it before with Lehman, what happens is a shock happens, credit markets start pricing risk, but equities don’t. They focus on things like AI or things like the dotcom revolution in the 90s, he warned, nodding to the mistakes investors made before the dotcom bubble burst. cause stocks to fall in 2001.
McDonald noted that even after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) stepped in to rescue uninsured and insured depositors from SVB and Signature Bank this month, US banks are still sitting on hundreds of billions of dollars. dollars of unrealized losses. Mortgage-backed securities and US Treasuries that make up the majority of many banks’ holdings have seen their value reduced after a series of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve last year. These losses have led to significant instability in some banks, forcing many of their counterparts to tighten lending standards and prepare for possible bank runs.
McDonald said the problems with banks were starting to spill over to the commercial real estate market due to the slowdown in lending, and he fears they could infect other sectors of the economy as the Fed hikes rates. to fight inflation.
The good news is that it’s not a Lehman event that will cause a devastating recession, it’s just a slow, steady credit crisis as the Fed fights it behind the scenes, McDonald said. But that doesn’t mean stocks are safe, a steep decline is on the way, he warned.
