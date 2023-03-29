Business
Net zero czar and top Tories among those urging to rethink biomass subsidies | Biomass and bioenergy
The UK government should rethink its subsidies for burning wood as fuel, former Tory ministers and the net zero czar have said.
Energy company Drax, which burns forest biomass, paid 893 million in direct government subsidies in 2021. The level of support fell to 617 million in 2022 as electricity prices exceeded an agreed strike price to encourage investments in renewable energies.
Now senior Tories have called on the government to rethink its subsidies for Drax, which are paid for the supposed environmental benefits of burning wood. Ed Miliband, the shadow climate change and net zero secretary, also said a Labor government would review the grant scheme.
Former Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Guardian he was concerned about the environmental benefits of Drax, adding: It is important that intention and reality combine for an advantage real rather than superficial.
Former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Deforestation, said we now need to start looking very carefully at subsidies. I know the idea was conceived with the best of intentions, to try and reduce traditional emissions, but it’s not an ideal situation and we should think about it again. It’s not something we can stop overnight, but it’s a serious discussion we need to have about how far we can keep doing this.
He said he was concerned that using biofuels as a solution could lead to deforestation and take up land that could be used for other purposes. It’s one thing to create biofuels from waste, but when I talk to various sectors they’re advocating biofuels as the way forward, but there just isn’t enough land mass to produce that amount of biomass in a sustainable way and that cannot be the solution. We have to be very careful about the extent to which we can rely on biofuels.
This week ministers will have to respond to Chris Skidmore’s net zero review and outline their biomass strategy. He told the Guardian that the government should change its attitude towards Drax and ban the burning of everything except waste that cannot be used for anything else.
Skidmore, MP for Kingswood and chair of the net zero review, said: I think we probably need a new taxonomy for biomass, which is too broad a term. Agricultural waste that rots and produces methane must be treated.
But wood that can be used for products should not be burned. There’s a reason the net zero review was constantly talking about sustainable biomass, we should have the equivalent of green/grey hydrogen for biomass that would make everything but residual waste unacceptable.
The chairman of the environmental audit committee, Tory MP Philip Dunne, agreed. He said: There are so many different and existing demands on forests that need to be balanced. These range from forests as a vital resource for people living in or near them, to playing a vital role in fighting climate change, supporting nature’s recovery and providing wood for low-emission buildings. carbon.
But land is finite, and we need to think smarter about our buildings, when we grow food and power our homes if we are to live sustainably while protecting the world’s precious ecosystems. As such, it makes sense that we carefully consider the biomass and other demands on our land.
Miliband said that in power Labor would review subsidies. He told the Guardian: This is obviously something we need to look closely at to find out what the future looks like. Bioenergy and biogas have potential, but we need to look at sustainability, and that’s what we’re going to do.
Nina Skorupska, chief executive of the Renewable Energy Association, which represents the biomass industry among others, said she believed Drax would still be operating in 10 years and burning biomass, but it was vital for her to pursue carbon capture and storage technology. . It will be difficult for them by 2035 to advance bioenergy without carbon capture. It’s a key technology that really needs to be put forward, to enable us to meet the challenge of the next decade.
She added: They [Drax] must also be held to the highest standards of durability [of their fuel]. I know people will be very careful that they do.
A Drax spokesperson said: Drax is the UK’s largest generator of renewable and dispatchable electricity, playing a vital role in supporting energy security while displacing fossil fuels. Biomass is the only reliable, renewable source of energy and our conversion from coal to biomass is one of the main reasons the UK electricity sector has decarbonized as fast as it can. has done over the past decade.
We are committed to ensuring that the biomass we purchase produces positive results for the climate, nature and the communities in which we operate. Our methodology is aligned with recommendations from leading scientific institutions such as the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and we have strong sustainability standards in place to ensure that our biomass meets the strict sustainability requirements of the countries in which we operate.
A spokesperson for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said: The UK only supports biomass that meets our strict sustainability criteria. The use of biomass has helped to significantly reduce the use of fossil fuels, reduce our exposure to volatile global gas prices and provide an additional source of energy to strengthen our energy security and independence.
The details of how biomass can further contribute to both our energy security and our zero balance will be set out in our next biomass strategy.
