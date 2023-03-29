Dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





This press release is not intended for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America TORONTO, ON/ACCESSWIRE/March 29, 2023/ Ubique Minerals Limited (“Ubique” or the “Company”) (CSE:UBQ)(FRA:2UM) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares can now be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2UM. Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson CEO said “The Company appreciates the diversity of its investors and as part of the global expansion, we are pleased to have a dual listing in Frankfurt. As part of Ubique’s commitment to its stakeholders, we believe it is important that our shares are available for trading on both sides of the Atlantic.“ On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson

President and CEO About Ubique Minerals Limited Ubique Minerals Limited is a CSE-listed exploration company (CSE: UBQ). It is engaged in the exploration of its Daniel’s Harbor zinc property in Newfoundland and is in the process of acquiring a mining asset in Namibia, Africa, while actively considering other projects around the world. Ubique became a listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple deposit discoveries around the world. Dr. Gerald Harper, P. Geo (NL), P. Geo (ON), Director of the Company, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. For more information about Ubique, please contact Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson by email at [email protected] or see www.ubiqueminerals.com and by phone +354 8697296 Forward-looking information: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, concerning the activities and trading of the common shares of Ubique Minerals Limited, the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company’s management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as Ubique cannot guarantee that it will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. only if necessary. by applicable securities laws. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE: Ubique Minerals Limited

