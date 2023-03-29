Business
Stock market today: live updates
Trader on the floor of the NYSE, October 28, 2022.
Source: NYSE
U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday morning after major averages fell on higher bond yields.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures increased by 164 points, or 0.5%. S&P500 And Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.74% and 0.83%, respectively.
Micron actions slipped in extended trade after the semiconductor maker missed expectations on higher and lower results in its latest quarter, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. On the other hand, lululemon shares jumped 12% after the sportswear retailer beat Wall Street estimates for profit and adjusted revenue.
The Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.45% in Tuesday’s regular session, falling for the second day in a row as rising yields weighed on tech stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.16%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 37.83 points, or 0.12%.
Some investors worried that higher interest rates could tip the economy into a recession, even as Wall Street tried to ride out this month’s regional banking crisis. The yield on the 2-year US Treasury rose back above 4%, weighing on interest-rate-sensitive technology stocks.
“When you dig under the title, it’s a little lower than the title suggests. So, for example, if you divide the Nasdaq into quintiles, only the top quintile is up; the other four quintiles are down. Asset Management’s Solus Alternative Dan Greenhaus said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Tuesday.
“They have the largest weighting in a number of indices. But at the same time, we shouldn’t be asleep, so to speak, saying all is well at the Nasdaq or the S&P or wherever, if most of the le transport is done from the top,” he added.
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Oversight Michael Barr will make another appearance in Washington on Wednesday morning, this time ahead of the House Financial Services Committee. This hearing will focus on federal regulators’ response to recent bank failures.
Economically, traders are awaiting latest pending home sales data which is slated for release Wednesday after opening. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast a 3% drop in February, compared to an 8.1% rise the previous month.
