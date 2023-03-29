Mammoth meatballs: Australian startup reveals lab-grown meat based on DNA of lost species

Sign up for the CNN Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news about fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.





Woolly mammoth remains, with fur and tissue still intact, are regularly found buried in arctic permafrost. Their discovery allowed scientists to sequence the mammoth genome and uncover intriguing details about the lives of these extinct Ice Age giants.

Now some of that information is being used to grow an approximation of mammoth meat in a lab.

Wish, an Australian cultured meat startup, has made what it describes as a mammoth meatball. Projects The aim, according to the company, is to draw attention to the potential of cultured meat to make eating habits more planet-friendly. On Tuesday, the dumpling will join the collection at Boerhaave National Museum a museum of science and medicine in the Netherlands.

We need to start rethinking how we get our food. My biggest hope for this project is that many more people around the world will start hearing about cultured meat, said Vows Chief Scientific Officer James Ryall.

A wonderfully wacky publicity stunt, meatballs are not intended for human consumption. Even calling the creation mammoth meat is a bit of a stretch. It’s more like lab-made lamb mixed with a tiny amount of mammoth DNA.

Scientists working on the project did not have access to a frozen stash of mammoth tissue on which to base their efforts. Instead, they focused on a protein found in mammals called myoglobin that gives meat its texture, color and taste, identifying the mammoth version’s DNA sequence in an accessible genome database. to the public.

They filled in gaps in the mammoth myoglobin DNA sequence using information from the genome of an African elephant. The scientists inserted the synthesized gene into a sheep muscle cell, which was then cultured or cultured in the lab.

The team was finally able to produce around 400 grams of mammoth meat.

From a genomic perspective, it’s the only gene among all other sheep genes that is mammoth, said Ernst Wolvetang, professor and senior group leader at the University’s Australian Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology. of Queensland, which was part of the project. It’s one in 25,000 genes.

Ryall said mammoth myoglobin altered the physical appearance of sheep muscle cells. Although our Stone Age ancestors hunted and presumably feasted on mammoth, both Ryall and Wolvetang said they hadn’t tasted the meatballs.

Normally we would taste our products and play with them. But we were hesitant to immediately try and taste it because we were talking about a protein that hadn’t been around for 5,000 years. I have no idea what the potential allergenicity of this particular protein might be, Ryall said.

This is one of the reasons we don’t offer it as a product. It will not go on sale, as we have no idea of ​​the safety profile of this particular product, he added.



Proponents hope cultured meat will reduce the need to slaughter animals for food and help tackle the climate crisis. The food system is responsible for about a third of global greenhouse gas emissionsmost of which are farmed.

Vow hopes to gain regulatory approval soon in Singapore, the first country to approve cultured meat, to sell lab-made quail meat that she developed. In the United States, the FDA has stated that lab-grown chicken is suitable for human consumption.

The mammoth carcasses, which went disappeared about 5,000 years agowere found so well preserved in the permafrost, that they still had blood in their veins.

Love Daln, Professor of Evolutionary Genomics at Stockholm Universitys Center for Paleogenetics who sequenced the oldest mammoth DNA in the worldknows the true taste of mammoth meat.

During a field trip to the Yana River in Siberia in 2012, Daln said he tried a small piece of frozen meat from the partial carcass of a baby mammoth. Although he said he couldn’t see much scientific value in the meatball project, if they were ever to go on sale, Daln said he would definitely taste one.

Without a doubt, I would love to try this! he said. It can’t taste any worse than real mammoth meat.