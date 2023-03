Exchanges seek clarification from Adani Enterprises on loan repayment

NSE Exchange has sought clarification from Adani Enterprises Ltd on the repayment of its loan. “The exchange has sought clarification from Adani Enterprises regarding a recent news story titled ‘Adani Group wants you to believe it has repaid all of its developer loans’. The company’s response is awaited,” NSE said on Tuesday. Separately, the BSE has also requested a response from the company. Shares in Adani fell today after a report by ‘The Ken’ raised questions about whether the port energy conglomerate has indeed paid off debt totaling $2.15 billion. Earlier this month, the Ahmedabad-based group announced that it had completed the prepayment of margin-linked equity-backed financing ahead of the March 31 deadline. The Ken report claimed that the Indian conglomerate reduced the loan amount only through partial repayment to avoid pledging more shares and other actions against it by lenders. He alleged that following the Adani Group’s early redemption announcement, the banks only released the pledged shares of Adani Ports. He also suggested that the pledged shares of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission had not been released by the bank even a month after the loan repayment was announced. “This is highly unusual as pledged shares are usually released immediately after the borrower has settled their debts,” the report said. Apart from this, Reuters news agency, citing sources, reported that the Indian conglomerate is seeking to renegotiate the terms of outstanding loans worth $4 billion taken out last year to buy ACC cement works. and Ambuja Cements. The report claims that the Gautam Adani-led group has entered into negotiations with lenders to extend the term of its $3 billion bridge loan to five years or more from the existing 18 months. It would also seek to convert another $1 billion mezzanine loan tranche, which currently has a 24-month maturity, into senior secured debt with a repayment schedule of up to five years. The conglomerate bought the two cement plants from Holcim AG for $10.5 billion in May last year. Listed entities of the Adani Group have seen a massive erosion in market value since January 24, when US short seller Hindenburg Research published a report alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate. Adani Group, however, denied all allegations. Shares then saw a decent rebound after US investment firm GQG Partners announced a cumulative investment of Rs 15,446 crore in four Adani companies – Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Ports and Adani Transmission. The stock rout resumed after the new claims. Shares of Adani Enterprises today settled down 7.06% to Rs 1,601.55, extending their slide for the fifth consecutive session.

