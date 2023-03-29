Tax incentives spark a rush for carbon capture projects

For years, fossil fuel companies were reluctant to build carbon capture facilities except to recover oil because it was too expensive. Now, with the help of a federal tax credit in the Federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, they are lining up to capture and store carbon with the potential to TO DO billions of dollars in profits.

In Louisiana alone, more than two dozen installations have been proposed.

Carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) will become a cost-effective tactic that fossil fuel companies can use to reduce their carbon footprint thanks in large part to tax credits from the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

But energy market analysts say the need for federal subsidies to make the projects, more than 20 of which are proposed in Louisiana, viable, is another reason the public should ignore the aggressive push to capture and inject the emissions. of carbon underground.

What happens if these incentives diminish or disappear? says Suzanne Mattei, energy policy analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a nonprofit group that examines energy market trends and policies. This is a technology that seems to need permanent life support to keep working.

Under recent federal legislation, tax credits must expire 12 years after a facility is put into service.

Mattei and other experts are already questioning claims by industry insiders that carbon sequestration projects will actually reduce the amount of emissions, while other groups are calling the projects a way to greenwash fossil fuels.

These new questions about carbon capture are fueling a growing opposition to CCS, which has also come under scrutiny on its energy and water to usepotential groundwater contamination and public safety following a CO2 pipeline rupture in 2020.

Leaders of Together Louisiana, a coalition of faith-based and civic groups that has waged politically charged fights around tax fairness and environmental justice issues, are questioning the incentives.

They’re the ones saying let’s try to figure out if this can be part of the solution, but there are more questions than answers at this point, said Together Louisiana analyst Erin Hansen.

The head of a Louisiana oil and gas association recently said carbon capture would create well-paying jobs and give Louisiana the opportunity to lead in clean energy.

The state of Louisiana has, in our view, made the right decision to promote CCUS in that state, wrote Mike Moncla, president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, in an email to Floodlight.

The 2022 law increased the amount of credit a fossil fuel company could earn for injecting its CO2 emissions underground from $45 a ton to $85, with the potential to reach $180 a ton. The law also extends the deadline for building carbon capture projects from 2026 to 2033 and lowers the threshold for the amount of CO2 that projects must capture annually.

Louisiana project sheds light on unknowns of carbon capture

Nor does the industry have to prove that the technology works as promised. Under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), industry self-reports to the US Department of Energy how well the technology is working to reduce emissions. It’s a process watchdog groups have said they need better monitoring.

If a power station says it will capture 95% of the CO2 it emits, under the IRA, it just has to show it can capture at least 65% and it gets the subsidies, notes David Schlissel, Director of Resource Planning Analysis at IEEFA. How do they get there? They control the information on how they are doing.

Critics of the CSC point to projects such as Chevrons Mega Project in Australia, which failed to capture the percentage of CO2 initially claimed by the gas company.

If the same thing happens here, Mattei doubts taxpayers will tolerate huge federal incentives for carbon capture projects. And when those incentives dry up, fossil fuel companies will likely abandon CCS projects and go back to business as usual, she said.

With all tax credit programs, you need transparency and accountability to the public, and I would advise clawback provisions so that if conditions aren’t met, taxpayers are protected, said Steven Procopio, director policies of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, a private, nonprofit organization. government watchdog.

This story was produced by Floodlight, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates powerful interests blocking climate action, in partnership with The Lens and the Louisiana Illuminator.