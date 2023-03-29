Bright Health files for reverse stock split in bid to retain stock listing





Bright Health Group is asking shareholders to agree to a stock split as it tries to stay compliant with listing standards, the Tribune of stars reported March 28. The insurance company was warned by the New York Stock Exchange in December that it was at risk of delisting after its average closing price fell below $1 per share. Six months were given for the December 6 notice to return to compliance. Shareholders are being asked to approve a stock split that could range from 1:15 to 1:80, according to the report. If approved, Bright Health’s board of directors would determine the ratio. Under a 1 for 80 stock split, 80 shares would be reduced to one share, according to the report. The number of Bright Health shares outstanding would be reduced from 635.1 million to 7.9 million. The company said in a financial filing that it believes the stock split would make its common stock “more attractive to a wider range of institutional and other investors,” according to the report. Bright Health’s annual meeting is scheduled for May 4. If the request is approved, the reverse stock split could be effective the next day. The company went public in June 2021 at $18 per share. Shares of Bright Health closed March 27 at 22 cents per share, according to the report.

