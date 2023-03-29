Ram Navami Stock Exchange Holidays: When are the NSE and ESB closed this week?





Ram Navami Fellowship Holiday: The two main stock exchanges – the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the ESB will remain closed this week on Thursday March 30 because of Ram Navami. Rama Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. On the auspicious day, devotees of Lord Rama observe a daylong fast and worship him with all the rituals. In accordance with the BSE, the Equity segment, the Equity Derivatives segment and the SLB segment as well as the Currency Derivatives and Interest Rate Derivatives segments will remain closed on Thursday 30 March. India’s first publicly traded exchange, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will also remain closed for trading in the morning session of March 30. Regarding the Commodity Derivative segment, the morning session will be closed, while the evening session will be open. Read also – Bank Holiday on Ram Navami on March 30: Check list of cities where banks will remain closed Upcoming stock market holidays in April 2023 According to the information shared on the BSE website, there will be three stock market holidays in April 2023. April 4 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 7 (Good Friday) and April 14 (Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti) , trading will be closed on ESB and ESN. List of stock market holidays in 2023 BSE has listed 15 public holidays for the equity, equity derivatives and SLB segments during calendar year 2023 available at https://www.bseindia.com/ SINO. Vacation Date Day 1 republic day January 26, 2023 THURSDAY 2 holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday 3 Rama Navami March 30, 2023 THURSDAY 4 Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday 5 Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday 6 Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday 7 Maharashtrian Day May 01, 2023 Monday 8 Bakri ID June 28, 2023 Wednesday 9 Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday ten Ganesh Chaturti September 19, 2023 Tuesday 11 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday 12 Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday 15 Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday Read also : Ram Navami Holiday 2023: Is the commodity market closed this week? Catchlatest stock market newshere. For all other business, political, tech, sports and automotive news, visitZeebiz.com

