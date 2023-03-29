Business
Ram Navami Stock Exchange Holidays: When are the NSE and ESB closed this week?
Ram Navami Fellowship Holiday: The two main stock exchanges – the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the ESB will remain closed this week on Thursday March 30 because of Ram Navami. Rama Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. On the auspicious day, devotees of Lord Rama observe a daylong fast and worship him with all the rituals.
In accordance with the BSE, the Equity segment, the Equity Derivatives segment and the SLB segment as well as the Currency Derivatives and Interest Rate Derivatives segments will remain closed on Thursday 30 March.
India’s first publicly traded exchange, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will also remain closed for trading in the morning session of March 30.
Regarding the Commodity Derivative segment, the morning session will be closed, while the evening session will be open.
Upcoming stock market holidays in April 2023
According to the information shared on the BSE website, there will be three stock market holidays in April 2023. April 4 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 7 (Good Friday) and April 14 (Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti) , trading will be closed on ESB and ESN.
List of stock market holidays in 2023
BSE has listed 15 public holidays for the equity, equity derivatives and SLB segments during calendar year 2023 available at https://www.bseindia.com/
|SINO.
|Vacation
|Date
|Day
|1
|republic day
|January 26, 2023
|THURSDAY
|2
|holi
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|3
|Rama Navami
|March 30, 2023
|THURSDAY
|4
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|5
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|6
|Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|7
|Maharashtrian Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|8
|Bakri ID
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|9
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|ten
|Ganesh Chaturti
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|11
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|12
|Dussehra
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|13
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|14
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|15
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
