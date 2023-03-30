Connect with us

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Ram Navami

Stock market holiday: Due to the nationwide celebration of the Ram Navami Festival, there will be no trading activity on the stock exchange today. According to information available on the official BSE website bseindia.com, trading on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed throughout the Tuesday session, i.e. say March 30, 2023 for Ram Navmi festival. So, those who are unsure whether today the equity market is open or not, they are informed that there will be no action on the NSE and BSE today.

According to the 2023 trading holiday, which is available on the ESB website mentioned above, there will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment today. Trading in the currency derivatives segment will also remain suspended today.

In line with the 2023 stock market holiday list, trading in the Commodity Derivatives segment and the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segment will also remain suspended today in the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. But, trading will remain open in the evening segment and it will open today at 5:00 p.m.

According to the list of stock market holidays in March 2023, this is the second stock market holiday this month. On March 7, 2023, BSE and NSE trading was closed for the Holi festival.

Stock market holidays in April 2023

In April, there will be three stock market holidays falling on April 4, April 7 and April 14. As per the list of trading holidays in April 2023, trading on the BSE and NSE will remain suspended on April 4, 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti. On April 7, 2023, the scholarship will remain closed for Good Friday while on April 14, 2023, the scholarship will remain closed for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

See complete list of stock market holidays 2023 below:

Photo: Courtesy of ESB website

Show full picture

Photo: Courtesy of ESB website

Following strong global signals, the Indian stock market ended higher in Wednesday’s session. NSE Nifty gained 129 points and closed at 17,080 while BSE Sensex climbed 346 points and closed at 57,960. The Nifty Bank Index jumped 342 points and closed at 39,910. In the broader market, the small cap index soared 1.68% while the mid cap index climbed 1.67%. On an F&O expiry day, NSE spot market volumes were the highest in 6 months while NSE F&O volumes were the lowest in 3 months.

Global stocks were mostly up on Wednesday as easing concerns over the banking sector revived risk appetite, while Alibaba’s plans to split into six units lifted Chinese tech stocks.

