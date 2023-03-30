stock market holiday today: Is there a stock market holiday Thursday for Ram Navami?





NSE and BSE will be closed tomorrow due to Ram Navami, according to the official public holiday schedule available with the exchanges. Trading on both exchanges will resume on March 31. According to the BSE, the equity segment, the derivatives segment and the SLB segment will be closed tomorrow. Additionally, the multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session and trading will resume at 5 p.m. on March 30 for the evening session. Over the next two weeks, there will be three public holidays. Next week, NSE and BSE will be closed for two days on April 4 and 7 for Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday. Markets will also be closed on April 14 for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Benchmarks are trading flat on Wednesday despite easing concerns over banking turmoil in the developed world. “With no near-term clues, the market could stay in a range for a few days before moving in a new direction. Mother market clues, the US, on inflation, the Fed’s response and news related to the banking crisis will weigh on the markets in the short term,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “The recent correction has made broader market valuations attractive. The Nifty Smallcap Index and Nifty Midcap Index have corrected around 10% and 6% over the past three months. For long-term investors, it This is a good opportunity to invest in small and mid-cap mutual funds through SIP.In large caps, the HDFC and RIL twins are showing strength,” Vijayakumar said. In the coming days, market participants will be watching key economic data from the US and UK, as well as the RBI’s monetary policy meeting scheduled for next week. With retail price inflation remaining above the 6% comfort level and most global peers including the US Fed continuing its hawkish stance, the Reserve Bank of India may also opt for a 25 bp hike basis of the fortnightly monetary policy to be announced on April 6, according to experts.

