Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday March 29
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. I tripped
The market is in a period of transition. The Fed pushed its latest rate hike, while signaling that it may back out of its hawkish tightening regime. The turmoil in the banking sector has eased, for now, it seems. And the next earnings season doesn’t start for a few weeks. This in-between mood is evident in the performance of stocks lately. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 tumbled slightly on Tuesday after a recent run of gains, while the Nasdaq slipped for the second day in a row. Futures looked a little better early Wednesday. Still, rising Treasury yields could continue to put pressure on riskier tech stocks while signaling that the hitherto elusive recession could still be looming on the horizon. Follow live market updates.
2. Could have been worse
Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman for Oversight Michael S. Barr (R) testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images
The race for Silicon Valley Bank has sent shockwaves through the global banking system. And it could have been worse, according to Federal Reserve Vice Chairman of Oversight Michael Barr. After depositors withdrew $42 billion from SVB on March 9, another $100 billion in deposits were which is expected to be withdrawn on March 10, Barr said during a Senate hearing on the bank’s collapse. This would have wiped out almost all of the bank’s deposits. Instead, regulators stepped in to shut down the bank and eventually the FDIC guaranteed all deposits. Barr, along with FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg and Treasury official Nellie Liang, will talk to House lawmakers Wednesday.
3. Another charge for SBF
Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges following the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on February 16 2023.
Edward Munoz | Reuters
Not the reward Sam Bankman-Fried was hoping for. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday added another charge to the fallen crypto king’s pile of alleged crimes: bribery. Former FTX boss, also known as SBF, paid at least $40 million in bribes to ‘one or more Chinese officials’ in an effort to unblock certain accounts belonging to SBF’s Alameda Research . SBF and his cohorts then used the released funds to fuel their dodgy business, prosecutors say. Bankman-Fried, who lives with her parents in California under strict bail conditions, pleaded not guilty to several federal crimes. His trial is due to begin in October.
4. Dimon will be interviewed in an Epstein suit
Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Al-Draco | Bloomberg | Getty Images
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has agreed to sit for a deposition in two lawsuits against the bank relating to late child sex trafficker and financier Jeffrey Epstein, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC’s Hugh Son. Epstein, who had powerful friends such as Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Britain’s Prince Andrew and former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was linked to JPMorgan primarily through his relationship with former top executive Jes Staley. JPMorgan, in turn, sued Staley over his connection to Epstein. The bank is seeking about $80 million in wage recovery and is asking Staley to be responsible for any payments the company has to make as a result of the lawsuits.
5. Time for Sanders vs. Schultz
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L), Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz
Reuters (L) | Getty Images
Call it the Battle of Brooklyn. In this corner, Bernie Sanders of Midwood, the pro-Labour US senator who represents Vermont. And in this corner, Howard Schultz of Canarsie, the former union-busting CEO of Starbucks. Both will go along at a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, which begins at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday. Starbucks initially refused to let Schultz, who remains a member of the coffee company’s board, testify in defense of the company’s labor practices. Then Sanders, who chairs the committee, threatened a subpoena, prompting Starbucks and Schultz to acquiesce. Sanders accused Schultz of waging an anti-union campaign as baristas at nearly 300 Starbucks coffee shops voted to organize. Schultz, who is proud of Starbucks’ otherwise progressive reputation, dismissed that criticism. And who knows? Maybe he’ll bring some olive oil coffee to break the ice for the audience.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Hugh Son, MacKenzie Sigalos, Rohan Goswami and Amelia Lucas contributed to this report.
