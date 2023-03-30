The Barbados Stock Exchange becomes a member of the United Nations Global Compact





The Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE) has joined the regional chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. To date, 20 regional companies have joined more than 17,000 global counterparts to sign on to the initiative led by the Office of the UN Secretary-General. The Global Compact helps companies align their operations with sustainable business practices, respecting the principles of human rights, labor rights, environmental responsibility and the fight against corruption. ESB Chief Executive Marlon Yarde said joining the Global Compact was a further step that organically flowed from their association with the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative (SSEI). This was a strategic decision for the Barbados Stock Exchange, which only reinforces our commitment to best practices in sustainability. Now vertically affiliated with the UN’s sustainable development branch, the BSE should benefit from extensive and specific technical assistance and research that will enable us to champion sustainable and responsible business practices within our listed companies, a- he added. The United Nations Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Didier Trebucq, hailed the steps taken by the Barbados Stock Exchange to recognize the value of the United Nations initiative and urged other regional companies to follow suit. . Just over a year into recruiting in the region, the Global Compact’s Caribbean network continues to grow and I remain very optimistic about its success. I am confident that the Barbados Stock Exchange will benefit significantly from its membership, and I encourage other Caribbean businesses to join us as we collectively work to build more resilient businesses in the region, in line with the objectives sustainable development, he added. Global Compact Multi-Country Lead, Leslie Gittens, said that having recognized that many companies in Barbados have not yet heard of the Global Compact, they are stepping up their efforts to educate the business community about this important resource. . Participants in the Global Compact Caribbean Network benefit from networking opportunities with peers and experts from various industries internationally, regionally and locally, through online and in-person events. The resources and guidance tools on sustainable business practices available to members are extensive, and studies have conclusively shown how participation in the Global Compact has improved customer relationships as well as profitability, it said. -he adds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caribbean.loopnews.com/content/barbados-stock-exchange-becomes-member-un-global-compact The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related