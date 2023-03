Zimbabwe’s WestProp Lists on Victoria Falls Stock Exchange

One of Zimbabwe’s leading property companies, WestProp Holdings, has announced its official listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange. Chairman of the Board, Dr. Michael Louis, said the company has received approval to list two classes of share capital, namely its common stock and its preferred stock. I am privileged to officially announce that on March 7th the Registrar of Companies approved West Property Company Pvt Ltd., to become a public company and West Prop Holdings Ltd. was created and received its name change certificate, he said. Louis said the shares would accordingly open a public offering for the securities from March 27 to April 21, 2023. He said the move was in line with Zimbabwe’s national development strategy to achieve an upper middle income society. empowered by 2030. to chart a new transformative and inclusive development agenda. The board has been thinking of creative ideas to have an inclusive participatory business model that can really help the poor and give everyone a secure future. We are further delighted to announce that we have decided to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange due to the many benefits it offers to shareholders, including but not limited to shares traded in US Dollars, the absence of capital gains and minimal transaction costs. If you buy preferred stock, the company guarantees a minimum return of 7.5% per year on the investments, he said. Louis added that the WestProps IPO is expected to raise $30 million in capital to accelerate the development of the company’s existing projects such as Pokugara Residential Estate, Millennium Heights, Pomona City, The Mall of Zimbabwe, Millennium Heights Office Park and Hills Golf Estate. This, he said, was in line with the company’s 2050 vision of a billion bricks resulting in thousands of jobs and a total value of five billion dollars. As we have now gone public, the board is confident that now is the time for individuals to become part of a larger family to start investing in their long-term future and especially to encourage young people to start participating. To this end, the council will invest in educational literacy programs to transform and educate the public and especially young people about their responsibility to secure a generational future, he said.

