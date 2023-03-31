



NEWARK, NJ. A former associate of a New Jersey brokerage firm was arrested today and charged with participating in an insider trading scheme that yielded millions of dollars in illegal trading profits, the report said today. American lawyer Philip R. Sellinger. Christopher Matthaei, 44, of Brielle, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of securities fraud conspiracy and one count of securities fraud. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor in Newark Federal Court today and was released on an unsecured bond of $250,000. As alleged, Christopher Matthaei illegally exploited his relationship with a close friend to gain access to confidential information about yet-to-be-announced mergers and acquisitions involving Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, U.S. Attorney Sellinger said. Matthaei allegedly traded seven SPACs that earned him $3.4 million in illegal profits. SPACs may have been a hot trend on Wall Street, but the District of New Jersey will continue to be relentless in bringing inside traders to justice regardless of market trends. Federal laws targeting insider trading are designed to protect the general public from those trying to profit from private information, said FBI Newark Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy. Weallege Matthaei has used his knowledge to earn over $3 million, regardless of the rules and policies everyone is required to follow. His position does not give him or anyone else the power to break the law. According to the complaint and statements made in court: Matthaei was a partner and senior salesperson at a brokerage based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in Red Bank, New Jersey. From May 2020 to February 2021, Matthaei illegally traded material non-public information, or MNPI, that he received from a conspirator, a friend who worked at a major Canadian asset management firm. The MNPI concerned SPACs that were engaged in confidential merger negotiations and shared information with the asset management company as a potential investor in the SPAC deals. The conspirator received this MNPI whenever a SPAC was placed on his company’s confidential shortlist, meaning that company employees were prohibited from buying or selling the SPAC’s securities, either personally , either through another person or a third party. Despite being aware of these trading restrictions, the conspirator shared the MNPI with Matthaei, who then purchased securities in the SPACs using his personal brokerage accounts. In June 2020, Matthaei paid for a private plane and an extended trip with the co-conspirator and their families to a luxury resort on the island of St. Barths, where they continued to participate in the insider trading scheme. Matthaei made over $3.4 million in illegal trading profits from the insider trading scheme. The securities fraud count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine, and the securities fraud conspiracy count carries a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000, which is twice the gross amount of the gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greater. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today also filed a civil lawsuit against Matthaei for the same behavior. US Attorney Sellinger credited FBI Special Agents, under Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy in Newark, with the investigation that led to today’s arrest. The government is represented by Assistant US Attorneys Jennifer Kozar and Marko Pesce of the Economic Crimes Unit of the US Attorney’s Office in Newark. The charges and allegations contained in the Complaint are charges only, and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

