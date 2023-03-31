Join us for an introduction to Do NASA Science, LIVE! a series of virtual and interactive events





Join us online on April 4, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. EDT for a Intro to Do NASA Science LIVE!. During this event, citizen science experts from NASA and SciStarter will describe how and why NASA is working with the public to accelerate important research. This event kicks off a series of free events through April 2024 where you’ll meet scientists and other volunteers online to learn about and participate in NASA-funded research projects. This introduction to Do NASA Science LIVE! is your chance to have your say on the topics and activities you’d like to learn about throughout this series. Whenever I see scientists and volunteers get together like this, magic seems to happen, said Marc Kuchner, NASA astrophysicist and citizen science lead. I look forward to meeting everyone at these events. NASA supports a variety of different collaborations between scientists and interested members of the public who use their phones, computers or tablets to share local observations or analyze NASA data. Volunteers help scientists find new planets, ground-truth satellite data, track weather and climate changes, and more. Millions of people participate in these NASA-funded science projects. More than 400 volunteers have thus become co-authors of peer-reviewed articles in scientific journals! Funded by NASA, Do NASA Science LIVE! is produced by SciStarter, a citizen science hub, and the Citizen Science Association. Events will include week-long campaigns focused on a single project, provide insights as well as deep dives into the projects to train volunteers, feature social hours to chat with project scientists, and more. Everyone is welcome! Sign up for Intro to Do NASA Science LIVE! is now open: https://tinyurl.com/IntroDoNASAScienceLIVE For more information about citizen science at NASA, visit: https://science.nasa.gov/citizenscience More information and the schedule of the series of events will be published on https://SciStarter.org/NASA-Live NASA Citizen Science Program:

Learn more about NASA Citizen Science Projects

