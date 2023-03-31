



WASHINGTON DC The US Department of Energy (DOE) today announced the release of It is Offshore Wind Power Strategya comprehensive and one-of-a-kind summary of the Departments efforts to meet Goal of President Bidens For deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind power in 2030 and put the nation on the path to 110 GW or more by 2050. Deploying 30 GW of offshore wind would provide enough electricity for 10 million homes, support 77,000 jobs and stimulate $12 billion a year in direct private investment. Ja departmental strategy describes how the DOE will support the Biden-Harris administrations whole-of-government approach to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind in order to achieve a carbon-free electricity sector by 2035. The transformative potential of offshore wind power is key to meeting President Bidens’ bold clean energy goals, says U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. As our offshore wind strategy demonstrates, we are leveraging all of our department’s resources to harness this clean, reliable American source of energy, which will create tens of thousands of well-paying union jobs and revitalize communities. coastal. OOffshore wind is growing rapidly around the world, becoming a central part of international decarbonization and a vital part of coastal economies, and the national potential for exploiting offshore wind is emerging. There are currently 40 GW of offshore wind in various stages of development, suggesting substantial potential for expansion. The strategy released today ranks DOE’s offshore wind efforts as four pillars: NOW: Reduce costs from $73 per megawatt-hour (MWh) to $51 per MWh by 2030, develop a national supply chain, and inform a sustainable and fair deployment of fixed bottom offshore wind.

BEFORE : reach the Floating Offshore Gale objective to reduce costs by more than 70% to $45/MWh by 2035, e establish American leadership in the design of floating offshore wind turbines And manufacturing , and inform sustainable and fair deployment floating offshore wind farm.

CONNECT: Enable reliable and resilient transmission solutions for large-scale offshore wind deployment.

TRANSFORM : Developing offshore wind cogeneration technologies for widespread electrification and decarbonization. Together, these four pillars aim to support the development of offshore wind in an economical, fair and environmentally sustainable way. For decades, DOEs Wind Energy Technology Office (WETO) investments in rresearch and development supported the technological advances that helped commercialize wind power generation in the United States. Besides, the Departments the work covers technical assistance, community engagement, demonstration projects, transmission planning, loan guarantees, manufacturing research, supply chain And Workforce development, environmental research and more. The DOE’s Offshore Wind Strategy helps connect ongoing work at WETO and 15 other DOE offices with specific roles in achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s offshore wind goals and continuing the Americas’ transition to a clean energy saving. Learn more on DOE WETO’s efforts to accelerate and expand the deployment of wind energy in the United States. Read the DOE’s Offshore Wind Energy Strategy here.

