What is the optimal model for a customer journey?

Most managers now understand that they need to deliver value not only through their offerings, but also from across the entire customer journey. This improves customer satisfaction, boosts sales and increases customer lifetime value.

Yet even as customer experience (CX) leaders increasingly focus on optimizing their company’s customer journeys, they face a clear challenge: at which touchpoints along the journey should they invest? In other words, what moments when the customer interacts with their brand have the most impact on their overall experience?

A classic way to approach this problem is to first slice the customer journey into a sequence of discrete serial steps (sets of touchpoints that perform the same superior function). Stages can be either relatively broad (e.g., pre-purchase, purchase, post-purchase) or fine-grained (e.g., from motivation to seeking information to evaluation to decision to satisfaction to sharing) . These stages then guide decisions such as where to devote resources and where to collect the type of data that provides more visibility into that stage of the journey.

However, another way of thinking about customer journeys is also continuous patterns of mental experiences traced over time. For example, consider four ways an experience with a home furniture delivery company might go (Figure 1): 1) Furniture might have been delivered immediately in perfect condition, 2) delivered immediately but damaged, 3) delayed but undamaged, or 4) delayed and damaged.

Obviously, some of these patterns are more satisfying and desirable than others. More broadly, viewing customer journeys as patterns raises a productive new set of questions, such as: Which patterns perform best? And what characteristics of these models lead to success? Some have argued that the best patterns are smooth and frictionless, while others have argued for fluctuating patterns, as they are likely to be more hectic and stimulating.

Yet these debates have been largely theoretical so far. To help shed empirical light on these questions, my co-authors and I explored what kinds of models lead to positive outcomes both when consumers have experiences themselves and when they hear about the customer experiences of others.

Discovering the mental maps of experience

In one of our studies, hundreds of online participants were asked to watch eight never-before-seen movie trailers from different genres, such as horror and fantasy. While watching the trailers, they were asked to continuously rate, via a slider scale displayed below the trailer, how much they enjoyed the trailer from moment to moment. After watching each trailer, they indicated how much they were willing to pay to watch the full movie announced by the trailer. Finally, after watching all eight trailers, they entered a raffle to win one of eight films of their choice.





Although participants generated many different experience patterns, we found that the experiences clustered into 27 common patterns. When we ranked these groups from least to most successful, we found that participants were the least willing to pay for movies in which their experiences were consistently negative or deteriorating over time, followed by experiences that fluctuated wildly (this may seem obvious, but it was possible that the audience enjoyed the high peaks more than the dull moments). Participants were more likely to be willing to pay for movies in which their experiences were consistently positive or improved over time. This command also predicted which films were chosen for the draw.

So when it comes to consumers’ mental experiences, not all fluctuations are created equal: experiences that improve over time are more successful than those that improve. Additionally, experiences that do not fluctuate but remain consistently positive are also among the most successful.

In a separate study, we found that when study participants learned about other people’s customer journeys, they had the same reaction we found in the film study: they said they would less willing to seek out a journey that was consistently negative, followed by a varied customer journey, and then consistently positive or improved experiences over time (Figure 2).

How should managers invest resources?

These results may seem intuitive, but they have far-reaching implications for CX managers. They help answer an important question: should managers spend money on the entire customer journey or invest in some areas more than others? To help refine the answer to this question, we quantified several features of the models and language that consumers used to describe experiences when prompted to do so (Figure 3).

We found that several of the characteristics shown in Figure 3 (number of peaks, starting value, etc.) did a decent job of predicting outcomes such as satisfaction and willingness to pay. The best performing characteristics in the studies were end value, slope, area under the curve, peak, and a sentiment score of the words participants used to describe the patterns (i.e., whether the words had a positive or negative valence). In other words, although consumers were influenced by the fact that the experience was positive overall (the area under the curve), they also cared about whether the experience ended on a high note, if improved over time and had a clear peak.

Creation of the optimal model

Our findings suggest a few action points for CX managers deciding how to allocate their limited resources to improving customer journeys. Many of these may already be best practices in your organization, but you may be missing at least one of them:

Think beyond stage models. While stage models (which focus on pre-purchase stage, purchase stage, etc.) are still useful, our results suggest that companies should collect higher-resolution data that uncovers the underlying pattern of their customer journeys, for example by tracking the emotional content of how customers mention their brands on social media, or by allowing consumers to continuously vote for or against responses from branded chatbots. Avoid yo-yos. There’s nothing wrong with adding variety and event to your customer experiences, but make sure it’s the content that fluctuates, not the mental customer experience. Although it’s easier said than done, the customer’s mental journey should be as smooth and positive as possible, from start to finish. Take advantage of language. Some ways to gain visibility into the customer journey, such as measuring search results, social media connections, or geo-coordinates, can be expensive or seen as invasive by customers, triggering backlash. An alternative approach is to leverage sentiment from the language customers use to summarize their experiences. Try to proactively collect this data as a window into the customer’s mental journey, through quick one-word summary prompts or more standard approaches such as surveys and customer reviews. Leverage the language itself, not just 1-5 star ratings. End on a high. Invest in later touchpoints throughout the trip, like when Disney World offers fireworks at the end of each day, or when furniture and retail company Crate & Barrel conveniently brings all packages to your car. It’s easy to think that once you have the money from the clients, your job is done. But, as we’ve seen, subsequent events can still influence your long-term bottom line. For example, a home furniture delivery company can invest in predictive algorithms that allow it to start shipping inventory just in time for a given order. It could have checks and balances to prevent damaged inventory from ever being shipped. Speed ​​things up. If you have a set of stronger and weaker offers, consider arranging them along the journey so that they increase from least to most impressive. Examples include increasingly entertaining events on a cruise, increasingly special meals in a multi-course menu experience, or increasingly important FIFA World Cup matches (e.g. , quarter, semi and final). Notice how this option doesn’t even involve adding more money to each point, just cleverly arranging the points for greater effect. Add a highlight. Make a touchpoint particularly impressive, so that it becomes a memorable highlight, such as when customers of Santouka Ramen are greeted by a chorus of waiters, or when a chef visits customers at their restaurant, or when the studios of yoga offer hands-on therapy in the middle of a session.

In short, all managers should invest in customer journeys, but how they think about the journey influences how they invest in it. Consider moving from conceptualizing in stages to revealing the underlying patterns of your customer journeys, and investing in their peaks, area under the curve, slopes, and ends. If you create the right experience patterns in the minds of customers, they will sum up their experiences in a positive way.