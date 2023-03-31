FTC, Department of Justice and European Commission Host Third Joint US-EU Technology Competition Policy Dialogue





Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan, Justice Department Deputy Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, and European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager met today at Washington, DC, for the Third Joint US-EU Technology Competition Policy Meeting. Dialog (TCPD). Directors and senior executives came together to continue working cooperatively to ensure and promote fair competition in the digital economy. From left: Deputy Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division Jonathan Kanter, European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, and Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina M. Khan. The Joint Dialogue continues to provide an invaluable forum for U.S. agencies to engage with the European Commission on challenges in digital markets, FTC Chairman Khan said. In this time of unique risks and opportunities, it is especially critical that we deepen our cooperation with our key law enforcement partners. Agencies around the world are adjusting their competition enforcement and regulatory regimes to account for new market realities and in particular the challenges of the digital economy, Assistant Attorney General Kanter said. Sharing best practices with the European Commission through TCPD has been extremely valuable to US agencies. Today’s meeting proved once again how fruitful it is to continue to engage in close cooperation between the European Commission and US competition authorities, said Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission. Exchanging our experiences and ideas on how best to anticipate and respond to rapidly changing trends in technology markets is essential to achieving the common goal of a fair, inclusive and pro-competitive digital transformation, for the benefit of consumers and businesses. in the EU and we Discussions focused on critical themes facing agencies, including why mergers between digital players can lead to competition issues. The agencies also shared policy reflections in the area of ​​abuse of dominance and monopolization in the digital sector and presented recent policy initiatives in this area. They also exchanged views on the evolving business strategies of big tech companies as well as their implications for law enforcement. The agencies also announced planned liaisons of experts from FTC agencies and the Antitrust Division in Brussels, with each agency sending an official to help implement the Digital Markets Act (DMA). On December 7, 2021, the FTC, the Department of Justice, and the European Commission launched the TCPD to further strengthen transatlantic competition policy and enforcement cooperation in the digital sector in light of common challenges facing the three authorities. Upon its launch, the Commission and the US competition authorities issued a statement regarding the TCPD and reaffirming their long tradition of close competition cooperation. On June 15, 2021, President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC). The TTC serves as a forum for the United States and the European Union to coordinate approaches to key global trade, economic, and technology issues and to deepen transatlantic trade and economic relations based on shared democratic values. The FTC, the Department of Justice, and the European Commission have a long history of close cooperation in enforcement and antitrust policy, which began even before the formal 1991 cooperation agreement between the European Commission and the United States. States regarding the application of their competition laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2023/03/ftc-justice-department-european-commission-hold-third-us-eu-joint-technology-competition-policy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related