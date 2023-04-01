Sales of heat pumps are on the rise. We answer your questions about heat pumps. : NPR



. Julia Simon/NPR

Julia Simon/NPR

Sales of super-efficient electric heat pumps are on the rise, now exceeds sales of gas furnaces in the United States But what is a heat pump? And why do some call them a key climate solution? Here are the answers to your most burning questions about heat pumps.

What is a heat pump and how does it work?

The name “heat pump” is a bit of a misnomer, says Kevin Kircherassistant professor of mechanical engineering at Purdue University who works with the Center for High Performance Buildings.

“A lot of people don’t like the name ‘heat pump’, do they? Because it doesn’t really convey, you know, the full range of what the machine can do,” he says. .

Heat pumps can operate both for heating And cooling. Kircher says you can think of a heat pump as an air conditioner that can also run in reverse. Highly efficient machines use electricity and refrigerants to cool the air on hot days.

In the winter, even though the outside air is cold, it’s still normally warmer than the refrigerant inside the heat pump, Kircher says. So the refrigerant can absorb chunks of heat from the outside air and bring it indoors to warm your home.

What are the climatic advantages of heat pumps?

The fact that heat pumps use electricity is one of the main reasons why governments around the world regard them as a key solution for the climatesaid Yannick Monschauer, energy analyst at the International Energy Agency in Paris. Indeed, heat pumps can replace gas furnaces and the electricity they use is increasingly powered by renewable energy, says Monschauer. Reducing gas consumption in homes also reduces leaks of methane, a potent gas that warms the planet.

Heating with fossil fuels still represents 45% of global heating equipment sales in 2021. But if governments like the United States and the European Union meet the targets set out in climate legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act And REPOWEREUheat pumps could significantly reduce the use of fossil fuels for global heating in buildings, says Monschauer.

“We see that heat pumps could reduce global CO2 emissions by half a gigatonne by the end of this decade,” he says. “So it’s comparable to Canada’s annual emissions.”



. Julia Simon/NPR

Julia Simon/NPR

Will the government help me pay?

Last year’s federal climate legislation provides new economic incentives for homeowners to install heat pumps, according to Steven Nadel, Executive Director of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, a research organization working on energy savings. An IRS spokesperson tells NPR that the new credits may result in up to $2,000 for efficient heat pumps purchased after Jan. 1, 2023. If you’re buying a new heat pump, Nadel advises keeping your receipts as a reference for next year’s tax season. If you bought a heat pump in 2022, you can get a credit for this upcoming tax season, but the previous incentive was smaller, up to $500, according to the IRS.

Some states and utilities also provide rebates for efficient heat pumps. Nadel says you should check with your utility to see if there are programs available in your area.

As for tenants, it is also possible to obtain credits for appliances such as efficient heat pumps according to the IRS.

Do heat pumps actually work in cold temperatures?

Previous generations of heat pumps didn’t work as efficiently in freezing temperatures, but Monschauer says there have been big improvements in technology.

“In the coldest parts of Europe, we also have the highest shares of heat pumps. So in Norway, for example, 60% of households have heat pumps. And in Sweden and Finland, it’s also 40%. So it’s definitely proven that it’s possible.”

Heat pump systems commonly found in Scandinavian homes don’t need to run on backup fossil fuels, Monschauer says.

Not all heat pumps sold in the United States perform well in cold weather. It’s important that you consult with an installer familiar with heat pumps and ensure you find the most efficient machine for your climate, says Nadel.

“In a cold climate that drops below 20 degrees Fahrenheit quite often, you should consider entering a Energy Star certified heat pump for cold climates“, Nadel says, referring to a US government program that creates efficiency markers.



. Julia Simon/NPR

Julia Simon/NPR

Can heat pumps save money?

Because heat pumps move heat instead of burning fossil fuels for heat, they are more efficient than gas furnaces. And while heat pumps are generally more expensive upfront, the savings come over time when you spend less on gas, says Brian Rees, heat pump installer at Bryant Air Conditioning & Heating Company in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Rees says the cost savings are what draws his customers to heat pumps, “It’s more about hitting their wallet,” he says. “It’s more about what’s going to save them money in the long run, and heat pumps will do that.”

Kircher says you can also save money if you can purchase a heat pump for your heating and cooling needs. “It’s usually cheaper than buying a gas furnace and air conditioner,” he says.

Are there any disadvantages to heat pumps?

Like refrigerators or air conditioners, heat pumps use refrigerants. The main refrigerants commonly used in heat pumps are called hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs, explains Duncan Callaway, associate professor of energy and resources at UC Berkeley. These HFCs have a high global warming potential if released into the atmosphere, Callaway says.

That’s why it’s critical for heat pump installers to make sure these refrigerants don’t leak and are disposed of properly, he says.

“We need well-trained technicians who somehow understand the importance of collecting this refrigerant and not letting it get released into the atmosphere,” Callaway says.

Kircher also notes that researchers are currently working on developing refrigerant substitutes for HFCs that can significantly reduce climate impacts.