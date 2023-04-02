Here’s where renewable energy is growing (and where it’s not)

Despite supply chain issues amid the lingering effects of the pandemic, 2022 has seen significant increases in solar and wind power in the United States, although that growth has varied by state, according to a report released last month by a nonprofit organization nonprofit focused on climate change.

Nationally, electricity generated from solar and wind power is up 16% from 2021, with wind power accounting for about 74% of that, according to Climate Centrals “WeatherPower Year in Review : 2022 report. In Iowa, wind capacity increased by about 455 megawatts, or 3.8% from 2021 to 2022.

The New Jersey-based group analyzed data from its WeatherPower Tool, which combines data on installed solar and wind installations with observed and forecast weather information to create forecasts of daily wind and solar production by state, county, media market or congressional district in the lower 48 states. Alaska and Hawaii were not included due to data limitations, the report said. (However, Yales Climate Connections broken down 2021 numbers on where electricity is coming from in all 50 states).

The administration of President Joe Bidens has set a goal 100% clean electricity grid by 2035 and net zero carbon emissions for the entire US economy in 2050. From November, 36 States and the District of Columbia have established a Renewable Energy Target or Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard, which generally requires electricity providers to provide customers with a minimum share of electricity from renewable sources.

We wanted to help people understand how much renewable energy is being used, how it has grown and how much more it needs to grow to help meet climate goals, said Jen Brady, Head of Analytics and Production for Climate Central. In particular, we discussed the climate goal of achieving net zero emissions in the United States

If historical trends continue, Brady said, the United States will not meet these targets, although given the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s data on approved renewable projects, we are seeing an increase in renewable energy that could lead to achieving net zero goals. .

The electricity sector accounts for approximately a third of U.S. carbon emissions, making the decarbonization of electricity generation essential to mitigating the effects of climate change. Although energy-related carbon emissions in the United States increased in 2021 by about 6% compared to 2020, this followed an increase in economic activity and energy consumption once the Initial economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to fade, according to the US EIA. Despite the increase, 2021 emissions were still lower than 2019 by about 5% and 19% lower than the historic peak of 2007, the EIA said.

Solar and wind together are expected to account for 16% of total U.S. electricity generation in 2023, up from 14% in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In total, according to the Climate Central report, the 683,130 gigawatt hours generated across the country from wind and solar power were enough to power 64 million average American households, defined as a residential customer who uses approximately 886 kilowatts hours per month.

But there can be big differences when it comes to what gets built in different states. And to understand Climate Central’s findings, it’s essential to know two different electrical industry terms: capacity and generation. Capacity, measured in megawatts, is a measure of the maximum output of a given power plant under optimal conditions, such as strong winds or full sun. Generation, measured in megawatt hours, is the amount of electricity actually produced.

Texas led the nation in wind capacity (nearly 37,400 megawatts) and actual generation (nearly 130 million megawatt hours). California led the nation in installed solar capacity (about 28,500 megawatts) and solar generation (nearly 59 million megawatt hours). Texas was also second in both categories for solar power, although Florida, North Carolina and Arizona were also in the top five for solar generation. In terms of wind capacity and production, Iowa and Oklahoma followed Texas.

In a different analysisthe American Clean Power Association, an industry group, said 18 states installed more wind, solar or battery storage in 2022 than in 2021. Six states that installed no new capacity in 2021 Delaware, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Hampshire and Tennessee installed new capacity in 2022, the group said, noting that Mississippi, Washington and Hawaii saw the strongest growth in annual installations from 2021 to 2022. The association said major States for renewable energy projects in development are, from largest to smallest, Texas, California, New York, Indiana, Virginia, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, Ohio and New Jersey.

Some locations are more suited to certain types of renewable energy, Brady said. With the exception of offshore wind, which can boost wind power in smaller states along the East Coast, it’s reasonable to expect that places with more open land (and more wind) install more wind turbines. Solar is a bit more universal, but locations can still weigh its suitability against using more wind power, for example.

To achieve 100% clean energy by 2035, solar and wind must supply 60% to 80% of electricity generation in the United States, under a least-cost scenario modeled by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Large transmission upgrades are also needed, primarily to bring power from wind-rich but sparsely populated areas to large urban and suburban areas with high power demand.

Reaching these levels would require rapid and sustained growth in solar and wind generation capacity installations, the report said.

In 2022, the wind provided just over 10% of US electricity, while solar power provided 3.4%, according to the EIA.