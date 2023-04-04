Business
Former CEO of a start-up charged with fraud of 175 million dollars | USAO-SDNY
Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Patricia Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Regional Office of the Office of the Inspector General of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporations (FDIC-OIG) , announced the unsealing of a criminal complaint accusing CHARLIE JAVICE of having falsely and dramatically inflated the number of customers of his company, Frank, in order to fraudulently induce JP Morgan Chase (JPMC) to acquire Frank for 175 million dollars. JAVICE, who was on the 2019 Forbes 30 under 30 list, could earn more than $45 million through fraud.
JAVICE was arrested last night in New Jersey and will appear before US Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses later today.
US Attorney Damian Williams said: As alleged, Javice engaged in a brazen scheme to defraud JPMC in connection with a $175 million acquisition deal. She lied directly to JPMC and fabricated data to back up those lies to earn over $45 million from the sale of her business. This arrest should put entrepreneurs who lie to advance their businesses on notice that their lies will catch up with them, and this Bureau will hold them accountable for putting their greed above the law.
FDIC-OIG Special Agent in Charge Patricia Tarasca said, The allegations outlined in today’s criminal complaint illustrate the many ways banks can be defrauded. The FDIC-OIG remains committed to holding accountable those who threaten the integrity of financial institutions, and we thank our law enforcement partners for their diligence and dedication in investigating such crimes.
According to the complaint unsealed today in Manhattan federal court:[1]
In or around 2017, JAVICE founded TAPD, Inc., d/b/a Frank (Frank), a for-profit company that offered an online platform designed to simplify the process of filling out the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). FAFSA is a federal government form, available free of charge, that students use to apply for financial aid for college or graduate school. JAVICE was the CEO of Franks.
In or around 2021, JAVICE began pursuing the sale of Frank to a larger financial institution. Two major banks, including JPMC, have shown interest and started acquisition processes with Frank. JAVICE has repeatedly told these banks that Frank has 4.25 million customers or users. JAVICE explicitly defined the users of the two banks as individuals who had opened an account with Frank and for whom Frank therefore had at least four categories of data identified (that’s to say, first name, last name, e-mail address and telephone number). In fact, Frank had less than 300,000 users.
When JPMC sought to verify the number of Franks users and the amount of data collected about them, information critical to JPMC’s decision to move forward with the acquisition process, JAVICE fabricated a set of data. To do this, JAVICE and a co-conspirator (CC-1) first had Frank’s engineering manager create an artificially generated dataset (a so-called synthetic dataset). The Director of Engineering raised concerns about the legality of the request, to which JAVICE responded, in essence and in part, We don’t want to end up in orange jumpsuits. The director of engineering declined the request.
JAVICE then approached an external data scientist and hired him to create the synthetic dataset. After the dataset was created, JAVICE provided this synthetic dataset to an agreed third-party vendor for the purpose of confirming to JPMC that the dataset contained more than 4.25 million rows. JAVICE then tricked the third-party provider into telling JPMC that the dataset contained over 4.25 million rows, which matches JAVICE’s misrepresentation that Frank had 4.25 million users.
Based on JAVICE’s fraudulent representations of Franks users, JPMC agreed to purchase Frank for $175 million. As part of the deal, JPMC hired JAVICE and other Frank employees. JAVICE received over $21 million for the sale of his stake in Frank and, under the terms of the agreement, was to receive an additional $20 million as a retention bonus.
Unbeknownst to JPMC, at or around the same time that JAVICE was creating the fabricated dataset, JAVICE and CC-1 sought to purchase, on the open market, real data for over 4.25 million students to cover up their misrepresentations. JAVICE and CC-1 managed to purchase a dataset of 4.5 million students for $105,000, but it did not contain all of the data fields that JAVICE had represented at JPMC were maintained by Frank. JAVICE then purchased an additional dataset on the open market to increase the dataset by 4.5 million users. After Frank was acquired by JPMC, JPMC employees asked JAVICE and CC-1 to provide data related to Franks users so that JPMC could launch a marketing campaign to those users. In response, JAVICE provided what was believed to be Franks’ user data. In fact, JAVICE fraudulently provided the data she and CC-1 had purchased on the open market at a small fraction of the price JPMC paid to acquire Frank and his alleged users.
* * *
JAVICE, 31, of Miami Beach, Fla., is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution and one count of bank fraud charge, each carrying a maximum sentence of 30 years. years in prison and one count of securities fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The maximum potential penalties in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the accused will be determined by the judge.
Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigative work of the Special Agents of the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the FDIC-OIG.
The case is being handled by the bureaus Complex Fraud and Cybercrime Unit, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Micah F. Fergenson and Dina McLeod are leading the prosecution.
The charges contained in the complaint are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
[1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the entire text of the complaint and the description of the complaint set forth herein are allegations only, and each fact described should be treated as an allegation.
