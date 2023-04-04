CrowdStrike brings XDR to single-frame, rackmount z16 and LinuxONE 4 models





We’re excited to partner with IBM, who today unveiled their new IBM z16 and LinuxONE Rockhopper 4 single-frame, rackmount models, available worldwide on May 17, 2023. Powered by IBM’s Telum processor, these new configurations are designed for highly efficient data centers. with sustainability in mind. CrowdStrike customers can use their data center space more efficiently while remaining resilient in the face of continued global uncertainty. CrowdStrike brings expanded detection and response (XDR) support for Linux on IBM zSystems, provided by unified cloud native CrowdStrike Falcon platform. It extends industry leader protection of all of our customers’ domains with extensive operating system coverage for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including mainframes. CrowdStrike Falcon XDR Overview is now available for all Linux systems on IBM zSystems, including cloud workloads and mainframe customers, offering comprehensive visibility that spans detection, investigation, and response. Because mainframe hardware continues to be a critical component of large enterprise IT infrastructure, protecting these systems cannot affect their performance or the services running on them. The Falcon platform offers rapid, scalable deployment for IBM zSystems without requiring a reboot, even during updates, and is designed to help keep critical infrastructure running at all times without disruption. Coping with today’s changing IT landscape Every day, customers face challenges in delivering integrated digital services. According to IBM recently IBM Transformation Index report, security, managing complex environments, and regulatory compliance were cited as challenges for integrating workloads into a hybrid cloud. In today’s ever-changing IT landscape, it can be difficult for customers to achieve their business goals while meeting environmental regulations and increasing costs. The new rackmount option is designed with the same reliability standards as all IBM z16 and LinuxONE systems and is intended for customer-owned data center racks and power distribution units. Installing these systems in the data center can help create a new class of use cases, including data center design, optimized edge computing, and data sovereignty for regulated industries. Securing data on a highly available system More sophisticated cyber threats require new standards of protection. IBM z16 and LinuxONE provide high levels of resiliency providing support for critical workloads. These high levels of availability help CrowdStrikes large enterprise customers, including banks, airlines, healthcare organizations, insurance companies, and retailers, retain access to critical and sensitive customer information, including accounts. banking, medical records, intellectual property and other data whenever they need it. IBM z16 and LinuxONE 4 single-frame and rackmount systems offer a wide range of security features, including confidential computing, centralized key management, and quantum-safe cryptography. Optimize flexibility and durability IBM z16 and LinuxONE Rockhopper4 single frame models are designed to help maximize flexibility and durability in data centers. With new partition-level power monitoring capability and additional environmental metrics, these single-frame systems are dedicated to helping customers achieve their sustainability goals, reducing data center space and energy consumption. These key benefits set platforms apart for durability in the data center, especially when consolidating workloads from x86 servers. As a member of the IBM ecosystem, CrowdStrike helps businesses unlock the value of their infrastructure investments by implementing the tools and technologies designed to help them succeed in a hybrid cloud world. We are excited to work closely with the IBM ecosystem to bring new innovations to our customers. CrowdStrike Falcon for Linux on IBM zSystems can help provide additional layers of security for organizations looking to protect their data, applications and assets, and help solve the most complex business and societal challenges for customers with security solutions for hybrid cloud environments. Further information

