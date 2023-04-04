Spinout About:Energy Launches Revolutionary Battery Design Platform





About: Energy was recently awarded a government-funded 1m project under the Faraday Battery Challenge program and has now launched its first product. Voltt is a comprehensive battery design software platform for battery design, testing and optimization. Dilute About: Energy announced the launch of its battery design software platform, The Volttto shorten R&D times, improve battery performance and reduce development risks for battery cells and systems in the automotive, aerospace and niche sectors. The Voltt is a complete platform for use in battery design, testing and optimization. It centralizes data collection for battery design projects and allows users to easily compare and analyze different battery types so they can make informed decisions on which cells are best suited for their specific needs. The Voltt will be offered in subscriptions at several levels. An “entry” level that predicts electrical and thermal behaviors of battery design, the “exploratory” level also predicts electrochemical behaviors including voltage current behavior and internal battery state , and the “elevation” level which has other features, including degradation due to cumulative use and shelf life, and customizable cost and supply chain modeling features, and scaling, battery management, and system design. The launch of The Voltt took place at The Royal Academy of Engineering, and attendees included industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and investors. The launch showcased the first version of the platform and the company’s vision for its technology roadmap. The team’s exceptional success in moving from ideation to a fully operational cloud platform, based on data obtained from state-of-the-art characterization and modeling, has been remarkable. The launch of Voltt marks the first step in a series of ambitious goals to revolutionize the approach to battery system design. Gavin White, co-founder and CEO of About:Energy About: Energy’s battery models are subjected to a wide range of validations, including temperature, state of charge and aging. The characterization and modeling technologies brought to the platform have been developed within the framework of research programs at imperial college londonUniversity of Birmingham and The Faraday Establishment. This includes research by Professor Emma Kendrick’s Energy Materials group in Birmingham into advanced battery characterization to reduce the cost of cell design and more accurately predict the lifespan of electric vehicles. Professor Kendrick and one of his PhD researchers, Kieran O’Regan, co-founded the company with others in 2021. This announcement follows recent news that About:Energy has secured a £1 million government-funded project from the Faraday’s Battery Challenge development program for its battery aging prediction platform. The project, in partnership with Imperial College London and Arrivalwill increase the core capacity of About:Energy’s software platform, improve battery life and reduce the systems carbon footprint. Gavin White, co-founder and CEO of About:Energy, said, “The team’s outstanding achievement in moving from ideation to a fully operational cloud platform, based on data obtained from a characterization and state-of-the-art modeling, has been remarkable. The launch of Voltt marks the first step in a series of ambitious goals to revolutionize the approach to battery system design. One of the most important aspects of accurate modeling is the accuracy of inputs. About:Energy has expertise in parameterizing models in addition to models, and the Voltt encompasses both. This means that the user can access a wealth of information and information needed to make those decisions regarding battery design, choice, or optimal operation. Emma Kendrick, Professor of Energetic Materials at the University of Birmingham and co-founder of About:Energy Pam Thomas, CEO of The Faraday Institution, said: “Thanks to industry-led research from our Multiscale Modeling Project team, the UK has state-of-the-art battery modeling tools. : energy was created as a commercial vehicle to provide industrial organizations with modeling capabilities and where the development of tools and parameterization techniques is further refined.The organization is clearly going from strength to strength, contributing to the Battery Parameterisation eXchange initiative and further enhancing the UK’s battery development capabilities. Notes for Editors For more information, contact Ruth Ashton, University of Birmingham Enterprise, email: rcashton@bham.ac.uk Commercial inquiries should be directed to: Kieran O’Regan, About:Energy, email: sales@aboutenergy.co.uk. The University of Birmingham is ranked among the top 100 institutions in the world. His work brings people from all over the world to Birmingham, including researchers, teachers and over 6,500 international students from over 150 countries. University of Birmingham Enterprise helps researchers turn their ideas into new services, products and businesses that meet real-world needs. We also support innovators and entrepreneurs with mentorship, advice and training and run the University’s academic advisory service. See our portfolio of technologies available for licensing. About About: Energy About: Energy is a leading battery software company headquartered in London. The company was founded in 2021 by Gavin White and Kieran O’Regan, two researchers respectively from Imperial College London and the University of Birmingham. About: Energy has focused on building a portfolio of battery measurement and modeling capabilities to provide a software solution for battery design. About:Energy’s provides organizations with the tools to streamline their R&D, reduce time to market and improve battery system performance. About: Energy data enables better decision-making throughout the value chain, from mine to end-of-life. These activities include battery system design, life prediction and cell optimization. Clients include organizations in the automotive, manufacturing and aerospace industries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/news/2023/spinout-aboutenergy-launches-revolutionary-battery-design-platform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related