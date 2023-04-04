Safety Warning: FreeStyle Libre Glucose Meters





Abbott has issued a safety warning to users of three of its FreeStyle Libre blood glucose monitoring systems because the lithium-ion batteries used in the metering systems can swell, overheat and catch fire. The notification applies to FreeStyle Libre, FreeStyle Libre 14 Days and FreeStyle Libre 2 readers after a limited number of reports worldwide (0.0017%) from users over several years that the lithium-ion battery in their readers has failed. swollen, rarely overheated or, in very rare cases, caused or caught fire. Safety warning does not apply to FreeStyle Libre sensors, according to astatementof the Food and Drug Administration. The FreeStyle Libre family of readers uses lithium-ion batteries like those used in cell phones and other portable electronic devices. Although lithium-ion batteries are generally safe when used properly, they can pose a fire hazard if damaged. Abbott Laboratories FreeStyle Libre 2 System Abbott Laboratories The readers are compact, wearable devices that capture real-time glucose readings from a sensor placed on the back of the arm, allowing individuals to manage their diabetes by viewing their glucose levels on a screen. Alternatively, users have the option of accessing their glucose data through a compatible smartphone app. Recommendations to consumers

Although none of the readers are recalled, Abbott offers thesesuggestions: Do not expose the player, AC adapter or yellow USB cable to water or other liquids.

Store the drive between -4 and 140F.

Do not put the meter in water or other liquids and avoid getting dust, dirt, blood, control solution, water, bleach or other substances in the test strip or USB port.

Use only the AC adapter supplied by Abbott and the yellow USB cable supplied with the player.

Charge the player in a location where you can easily access the AC adapter and unplug it promptly to avoid any potential shock hazard.

If the player becomes too hot to hold, stop using it immediately and contact customer service for a replacement.

Stop using the player if you notice any signs of deterioration, such as clouds on the screen or corrosion on the plastic casing.

If the drive is dropped and you suspect it is damaged, perform a drive test to confirm that it is still working properly. Refer to the user manual for instructions.

